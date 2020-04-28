Former DH Cubs columnist has a few words with McDonough

In a social media post, former Daily Herald Cubs columnist Bruce Miles recalls a visit with John McDonough at the United Center.

I arrived at the United Center in good time to cover a Blackhawks game on Jan. 7, 2019. I was filling in that night for Daily Herald beat writer John Dietz.

I was in the group doing the pregame interview with coach Jeremy Colliton when Adam Rogowin of the Hawks pulled me aside and said, "John wants to see you in his office."

That would be team president John McDonough, my old friend from the Cubs.

I thought, "What did I do?"

John welcomed me at his office, and as it turned out, he just wanted to visit. We did so for a good 20 minutes before the game. I said, "See, John, I wore a tie just for you." He said that whenever he leaves the Hawks, the staff would have a tie-burning party.

Yes, John is a tough taskmaster with his employees, some of whom did not like him. As far as I was concerned, John was great. With the Cubs, he was readily available and always quotable. I was shocked when he left the Cubs for the Hawks, and I covered his news conference at the United Center.

After all these years, I'm not easily shocked, but his firing by the Hawks is pretty stunning.

With a doff of my chapeau, I wish him well.

-- Bruce Miles