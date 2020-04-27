Blackhawks release president, CEO John McDonough

John McDonough is out as president and CEO of the Blackhawks, Chairman Rocky Wirtz announced Monday afternoon. Associated Press

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that they are releasing John McDonough from his role as president and CEO of the organization.

Team Chairman Rocky Wirtz said the COVID-19 crisis and the suspension of operations by the National Hockey League gave him the opportunity to reassess the team's future "and to set a renewed positive direction for the organization."

A search will begin immediately to replace McDonough, who was hired in 2007 as president. In 2011, the role of CEO was added.

"Thirteen years ago, I recruited John to the Blackhawks because of his leadership, direction and vision," Wirtz said in a statement. "John brought all of that to the table and more. His contributions went well beyond leading the team to three Stanley Cup Championships.

"He rebuilt the front office and helped guide the organization toward a winning vision. As difficult as this is, we believe it was the right decision for the future of the organization and its fans."

Daniel Wirtz, 43, will serve as the team's interim president until a new one is named. He has been an active adviser with the Hawks for the past 10 years and is currently the vice president of the team and Alternate Governor to the NHL.

"While we can reassure our fans there will be hockey again, no one knows what that will look like. What we do know is that it will take a new mindset to successfully transition the organization to win both on and off the ice," Wirtz said.