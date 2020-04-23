 

Watch: Our experts take a look at what could happen tonight in NFL draft

  • Roger Goodell, who ordered all team facilities closed on March 26 and has extended that ban indefinitely, won't be sharing hugs with Joe Burrow or Chase Young or any of the other 32 NFL Draft first-rounders. He will offer congratulations remotely, but otherwise this will be the barest of drafts.

    Roger Goodell, who ordered all team facilities closed on March 26 and has extended that ban indefinitely, won't be sharing hugs with Joe Burrow or Chase Young or any of the other 32 NFL Draft first-rounders. He will offer congratulations remotely, but otherwise this will be the barest of drafts.

 
 
 
Updated 4/23/2020 1:31 PM

With just hours to go before the 2020 NFL Draft gets started, Hub Arkush, Arthur Arkush, Joe Aguilar and Kyle Nabors take a look at the first round and take make more of your Bears questions.

