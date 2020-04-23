Watch: Our experts take a look at what could happen tonight in NFL draft
Updated 4/23/2020 1:31 PM
With just hours to go before the 2020 NFL Draft gets started, Hub Arkush, Arthur Arkush, Joe Aguilar and Kyle Nabors take a look at the first round and take make more of your Bears questions.
