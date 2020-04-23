Golf courses to open in Illinois May 1
Updated 4/23/2020 4:52 PM
Dust off those clubs and wash those Titleists, everybody.
Because golf will be open for business in Illinois beginning May 1.
Details are still being worked out, but according to a release sent out by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday afternoon, courses can operate "under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO)."
We are expecting more information soon from Carrie Williams, the Executive Director of the Illinois PGA.
