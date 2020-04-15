Blackhawks cancel annual fan convention due to pandemic
Updated 4/15/2020 10:36 AM
As the National Hockey League continues to evaluate the 2019-2020 season due to COVID-19, the Blackhawks announced they are canceling their fan convention, originally set for July 24 to 26 at the Hilton Chicago.
Full refunds for room deposits and/or convention passes will be processed automatically by the fan's point of purchase.
