 

Blackhawks cancel annual fan convention due to pandemic

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Bobby Hull is introduced at last year's Blackhawks Convention. The team canceled this year's fan convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily Herald report
Updated 4/15/2020 10:36 AM

As the National Hockey League continues to evaluate the 2019-2020 season due to COVID-19, the Blackhawks announced they are canceling their fan convention, originally set for July 24 to 26 at the Hilton Chicago.

Full refunds for room deposits and/or convention passes will be processed automatically by the fan's point of purchase.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Visit Blackhawks.com/convention for more information.

