Pat Stapleton, former Blackhawks captain who held assists record, dies at age 79

Pat Stapleton (12) of Chicago Black Hawks slides his stick in between that of Gilbert Parreault (11) of Buffalo Sabres and the puck during NHL contest Dec. 15, 1971 at Chicago. Associated Press

Former Blackhawks team captain Pat Stapleton passed away Wednesday at the age of 79 due to complications from a stroke.

Stapleton played 545 games for the Hawks from 1965-73, scoring 41 goals and dishing out 286 assists. His 50 assists in 1968-69 were a record for a defenseman, but that mark was broken the next season by Bobby Orr, who racked up 87 for the Boston Bruins.

"As a former team captain and valued member of the Blackhawks Alumni Association, Stapleton's contributions to the organization will forever be remembered by the entire Blackhawks community," the Hawks said in a statement.

Stapleton was a key component of Hawks teams that reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1971 and '73. In '73, he scored a career-high 10 goals and then produced a league-best 15 assists during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Stapleton starred for Team Canada during the 1972 Summit Series. Canada defeated the Soviet Union in an eight-game series.

Pat's son, Mike, also played parts of five seasons with the Hawks from 1986-92.

Pat is survived by his wife, Jackie, sons Tom, Mike and Chris, daughter Susan and 13 grandchildren.