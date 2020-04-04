Go Figure: Ed Farmer's numbers tell an interesting tale

A native Chicago son, Ed Farmer's career in the Major Leagues included periods of great struggle (in one five-year span, he pitched in only four big-league games) as well as sensational success, such as his 1980 All-Star selection.

He was a journeyman pitcher whose eight-team, 11-season travels eventually took him to the broadcast booth, where he called White Sox games for the better part of three decades.

In celebration of his 70-year life, which ended on Wednesday, take some swings at this Ed Farmer Trivia Quiz:

1. In his MLB debut for the Cleveland Indians June 9, 1971, Farmer entered the ninth inning against the White Sox with two outs, two on, and a 3-1 lead to protect. He promptly threw a wild pitch, moving two runners into scoring position. What happened next?

He struck out the batter and earned his first of 75 career saves.

He gave up a three-run home run to Bill Melton for the first of 43 career losses.

He was removed from the game.

• • •

2. For 29 years Farmer was a mainstay in the White Sox broadcast booth (part-time in 1991, then full-time from 1992 through 2019). Twenty-nine was also the Sox record for saves, accomplished the year before Farmer broke into the majors. A decade later, in 1980, Farmer set the team record with 30 saves. Whose team record of 29 saves did he break?

Rich "Goose" Gossage, Hoyt Wilhelm, Terry Forster

• • •

3. Farmer recorded his 30th save on the penultimate day of the '80 season. What historic moment coincided with that game?

Disco Demolition Night.

Minnie Minoso played in a fifth decade.

First baseman Mike Squires became the first MLB left-hander to play catcher in 22 years.

• • •

Farmer and broadcast partner Darrin Jackson regularly teased each other about the other's ability in unfamiliar terrain: Farmer as a batter (4-for-47 in his career) and Jackson as a pitcher (two runs allowed in two innings pitched for the Padres in a 1991 blowout).

4. In 1971, Farmer got his first career hit against which 20-game winner from Detroit?

Denny McLain, Mickey Lolich, Joe Coleman

• • •

5. Eight players whose last name is Farmer have played Major League Baseball, including active players Buck Farmer of the Tigers and Kyle Farmer of the Reds. Combined, have those seven other Farmers played in more or fewer games than Ed did?

• • •

6. In 1977, after a 38-month hiatus from The Show, Farmer made it back with the Orioles. He pitched in one game. What was his ERA?

• • •

7. Farmer was the 10,734th player in MLB history (a figure that's risen to nearly 19,700). The 10,733rd player, whose debut came five days before Farmer's, was born on the same day (Oct. 18, 1949). Who was this future teammate and four-time All-Star whose single off Tommy John in the 1980 All-Star Game prompted AL Manager Earl Weaver to summon Farmer in that Mid-Summer Classic?

George Hendrick, Greg Luzinski, Mike Schmidt

• • •

8. In the 1980 All-Star Game, Farmer induced an inning-ending double-play grounder off whose bat?

John Stearns, Phil Garner, Pete Rose

• • •

9. During a brief stint with the Oakland A's, his final MLB team, Farmer made the 21st start of his career on the last day of the 1983 regular season. Only one player in that game between Oakland and Kansas City made his Major League debut before Farmer. Can you name this former AL Most Valuable Player?

Vida Blue, Jeff Burroughs, Don Baylor

Answers

1. He struck out catcher Tom Egan; 2. Terry Forster; 3. Minnie Minoso's fifth decade; 4. Joe Coleman; 5. More -- 430 games to Ed's 370; 6. Infinity (one run, no outs); 7. George Hendrick; 8. Pete Rose; 9. Jeff Burroughs

• Matt Baron is an Oak Park-based freelance writer. He supplements his baseball brainpower with Retrosheet.org and baseball-reference.com.