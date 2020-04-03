Ed Farmer tributes come pouring in

Ed Farmer, with Secretary of State Jesse White in 2009, helped raise awareness and promoted the need for organ and tissue donation in Illinois. "We have lost an extraordinary person," White said Thursday in a statement. Daily Herald file Photo

Ed Farmer was a major league pitcher for 11 seasons, and the big right-hander was an American League all-star with the White Sox in 1980.

He was a major league scout.

Farmer was also a White Sox radio broadcaster for almost 30 years before passing away at a Southern California hospital Wednesday night of complications from a previous illness.

Having spent so much time in major league baseball, Farmer made hundreds of friends. Actually, the number is probably in the thousands.

As word of his death spread Thursday morning, the tributes came pouring in:

Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito:

"Rest In Peace Farmio. What a wonderful man with such an amazing life. I'll always remember our conversations on the team flights and the fascinating stories he would share with me. He will be very missed."

Darrin Jackson, Farmer's radio broadcast partner:

"He bled White Sox. Simple as that. He grew up loving the White Sox. He was fortunate enough to pitch for the White Sox, broadcast for the White Sox, (chairman) Jerry Reinsdorf treated him like a younger brother and Ed felt that he was part of a special family. There was nothing more important than being part of the South Side and the White Sox."

Former Sox shortstop/manager Ozzie Guillen:

"RIP my dear friend FARMIO. God's got a great place for you. You will be missed. All the best to your family. God bless you, brother."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

"Very saddened by the loss of legendary (White Sox) announcer and hometown hero Ed Farmer. For nearly three decades, he was the captivating voice that carried fans -- myself included -- through countless day games and summer nights, ups and downs and everything in between."

Former Sox first baseman Paul Konerko:

"Every organization has a lot of characters, there's no doubt. But I would put the White Sox over the years up against anybody with the characters that have come in and out of the broadcast booth and the front office, all that kind of stuff. Eddie was one of those guys, he was kind of like on the Mount Rushmore of that. Just the character. You don't know what you're going to get from him on any given day in terms of the way he would joke around or the way he would, just things that would come up."

Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas:

"RIP Ed Farmer! I spent so many years with you and your constant humor! Thanks for always taking time to say hello to my family and friends. You were one of a kind and you will be missed by all of us! God bless you, Farmio!"

Hall of Famer and Orioles broadcaster Jim Palmer:

"Devastated by the death of Ed Farmer. A dear friend, teammate and one of the good guys. A great loss for White Sox fans, DJ (Darrin Jackson) and the multitude of people who were lucky to know him. Gone but never forgotten. #RIP."

Former White Sox outfielder and broadcaster Chris Singleton:

"Rest in peace, Ed Farmer. My first ever broadcast partner who I learned a lot from. A very unique and caring individual who helped a lot of people. Huge (heart)."

Former Sox slugger Dick Allen:

"Sad news about Ed Farmer. Sending prayers to his loved ones and the White Sox family."

Former White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski:

"I remember when I first came over to the White Sox, he comes up and said, 'I'm Ed Farmer, anything you need just ask me. I'm Farmio, I'll get it done.' And pretty much, that was true. He had a lot of pull, and he was fun about it."

Sox broadcaster Steve Stone:

"The White Sox lost one of their own last night. Ed Farmer had been a longtime member of the White Sox family. We were partners for a year on the radio. His love of the Sox and his passion for baseball ran deep. The South Side ran through his blood. #Light em up."

Cubs broadcaster Len Kasper:

"What a kick in the gut. Farmio was one of a kind. Always had a great baseball story to tell, loved being at the ballpark. Chicago native who got to live out his dream in his hometown. Nailed some huge calls over the years, including multiple no-hitters. Very sad day. RIP Ed."