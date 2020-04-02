Longtime White Sox radio broadcaster Ed Farmer dies

Longtime White Sox radio broadcaster Ed Farmer -- with Secretary of State Jesse White in 2009 -- died Wednesday night, the team said Thursday. Daily Herald file Photo

Radio broadcasters Ed Farmer and Steve Stone in the broadcast booth in 2008. Rich Hein/Sun-Times File Photo

Radio broadcaster Ed Farmer, here in 2008, died Wednesday night. He was 70. Rich Hein/Sun-Times File Photo

Longtime White Sox radio broadcaster Ed Farmer died Wednesday night in a Los Angeles-area hospital of complications from a previous illness, the team announced Thursday. He was 70.

A South Side native and St. Rita High School graduate, the former White Sox All-Star relief pitcher concluded his 29th full season on the White Sox Radio Network in 2019, and 14th handling play-by-play duties. The 2019 season marked his 11th with longtime broadcasting partner and friend Darrin Jackson, and second on WGN Radio 720-AM.

"Ed Farmer was the radio voice of the Chicago White Sox for three decades, and he called no-hitters, perfect games and of course, a World Series championship," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said. "His experience as a major league All-Star pitcher, his wry sense of clubhouse humor, his love of baseball and his passion for the White Sox combined to make White Sox radio broadcasts the sound of summer for millions of fans.

"Ed grew up a Sox fan on the South Side of Chicago and his allegiance showed every single night on the radio as he welcomed his 'friends' to the broadcast. I am truly devastated by the loss of my friend."

During an 11-year playing career, Farmer spent three seasons with the White Sox.

A native of Evergreen Park, Farmer was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the fifth round of the 1967 amateur draft at 17.

He made his major league debut in June 1971 at 21 years old.

Farmer went 30-43 with a 4.30 ERA, 75 saves and 395 strikeouts in 370 career major league games with Cleveland (1971-73), Detroit (1973), Philadelphia (1974, '82-83), Baltimore (1977), Milwaukee (1978), Texas (1979), the White Sox (1979-81) and Oakland (1983).

Farmer made the All-Star team with the White Sox in 1980, finishing third in baseball with 30 saves (a White Sox record at the time).

His 30 saves in 1980 remain tied for the 16th-most in a season in White Sox history, and his 54 total saves with the Sox are the 11th-most in club history.

Farmer was inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Chicago Catholic League Hall of Fame in 1999.

Prior to joining the Sox radio booth, Farmer served as a special assistant with the club in 1991 and was a major league scout for the Orioles from 1988-90.

Farmer is survived by his wife, Barbara, and daughter, Shanda.