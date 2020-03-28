Deep cuts in major league draft another sign of uncertain times

Daniel Espino, a right handed pitcher from the Georgia Premier Academy, in Statesboro, Ga., places his name on the draft board after being selected No. 24 by the Cleveland Indians in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Secaucus, N.J. Associated Press

If there is a major league baseball season, owners and players have reached agreement on several key points needed to move forward.

The draft remains in much deeper limbo.

Originally scheduled to be held June 10-12 and run the usual 40 rounds, MLB has reportedly decided to push the draft back to some point in July. Five to 10 rounds might be it for this year as owners look to slash costs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If there are only five rounds, all players wanting to sign after that would have to settle for a maximum $20,000 bonus.

The international signing period is being pushed back as well, and the bonus money pool is also ticketed for a huge cut.

As for the draft, look for established college players to be the popular picks this summer.

"This will likely force a significant number of high school prospects to go to college," Baseball America reported. "Some will opt to head to junior colleges to re-enter next year's draft while others will keep to their NCAA Division I commitments to enter the 2023 draft (and in some cases 2022 if they are old enough to qualify).

"But those incoming freshmen will face crowded rosters. Many draftable juniors will also likely be left out of the draft in this arrangement. This agreement will make the NCAA's decision whether to extend eligibility even more important."

The White Sox hold the No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft. Before all play was halted, Baseball America projected they would take Jared Kelley, a right-handed starting pitcher from Refugio High School in Texas.

Last year, the Sox had the No. 3 overall pick and they drafted Cal first baseman Andrew Vaughn. In 55 combined games with the AZL Sox, low Class A Kannapolis and high A Winston-Salem, Vaughn hit .278/.384/.449 with 17 doubles, 6 home runs and 36 RBI.

The top prospect was making a good impression on the White Sox before spring training ended, slashing .304/.448/.522 with 1 homer and 5 RBI in 13 Cactus League games.

The Cubs hold the No. 16 pick in this year's draft and Baseball America predicts they'll select Austin Wells, a college catcher at Arizona. In 15 games with the Wildcats before the season stopped, Wells was batting .375 with 2 home runs and 14 RBI.

Last year, the Cubs drafted Ryan Jensen on the first round (No. 27 overall). The right-hander from Fresno State pitched 12 innings for Advanced Rookie Eugene after signing and posted a 2.25 ERA.

Mt. Carmel High School shortstop Ed Howard is projected as the top draft pick out of Illinois this year. Right-handed pitcher Bein Hernandez from De La Salle High School in Chicago is also a Top 100 prospect.

Last year, Cary-Grove H.S. starting pitcher Quinn Priester was drafted by the Pirates with the No. 18 overall pick.