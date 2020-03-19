Rozner: Hard to believe Bears hired Foles as insurance

It doesn't figure that Nick Foles is coming to the Bears to sit on the bench. Associated Press

There is concern among those still paying attention to the Bears.

In the sixth year of the Ryan Pace experiment the faithful are dwindling by the day, and the man hailed a hero for so very long moves closer to losing even his most ardent cheerleaders.

But those remaining in the fight are worried that the Bears have traded for a Super Bowl-winning quarterback only with the intention of sitting Nick Foles, in hopes this will push Mitch Trubisky toward sudden greatness and ultimately the Hall of Fame career we've been promised for three years.

The notion that putting more pressure on Trubisky is going to help him learn how to play quarterback in the NFL is laughable.

It hard to believe the Bears could be that stubborn, even for someone like Pace who is probably still telling someone somewhere that Kevin White and Adam Shaheen were brilliant draft picks.

But Matt Nagy has seen two full years of Trubisky and he must know already what it took John Fox just a few weeks to figure out.

Yeah, remember John Fox?

Pace received a well-earned contract extension and Fox was fired because he was too conservative and wouldn't throw the ball down the field. Plus, he doesn't dance in the locker room like Nagy. You recall being told that dancing made Nagy the perfect coach for the Bears?

When you're done shaking your head, remember that Fox couldn't throw the ball downfield with a rookie quarterback who didn't know the playbook, a rookie running back who still doesn't know where to line up and a clueless rookie basketball player at tight end?

What, Fox must have wondered, am I supposed to do with all this nonsense?

But it was all the fault of Fox, and Nagy was the genius who would fix Trubisky.

Nagy has had two years and it's almost certain that it was the head coach who told Pace the truth about his quarterback, and that is why they dealt for Foles.

Despite all protestations to the contrary, it was Nagy through his actions that showed you last season he no more believes in Trubisky than you do.

Pick any example you like, but the loss to a 2-5 Chargers team just before Halloween was as frightening as any in the Trubisky era.

In the first half, the Bears went 0-for-4 in the red zone with 19 plays from the 21-yard line or better. There were 9 inside the 5-yard line, multiple near-Trubisky interceptions, and the QB from inside the 10 was 2-for-7 throwing for 1 yard against the 28th-ranked red zone defense.

At the end of the game, down a point and 43 seconds left, Nagy called a kneel-down at the 21-yard line and let the clock run down to 4 seconds, rather than trust his quarterback to even hand off the football.

Of course, the missed 41-yard field goal was a fitting end to another strange game at Soldier Field. The Bears were sent home with a loud chorus of boos.

This is the same Nagy who was blasted in Chicago for being too conservative in the playoff loss to Foles and the Eagles in January 2019, the same game in which Trubisky threw 4 interceptions in the first half that were either dropped or bobbled out of bounds.

No wonder Nagy played it safe.

While one quarterback taken in the same draft as Trubisky won an MVP in his first year starting and a Super Bowl in his second year in charge, Trubisky was told again after 2019 to go home and learn how to read a defense.

Take a deep breath here. Now, exhale.

This is no time for skyrocketing blood pressure, so go ahead and assume for now that Foles is the starter and that Nagy is the reason for it.

If that turns out not to be the case in a few weeks or months, you should probably consult a doctor.

Rumor has it that high blood pressure is no good for you.