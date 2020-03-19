IHSA's Anderson hasn't given up on spring sports

Craig Anderson, executive director of the Illinois High School Association, said it's possible spring sports could resume, but it would be with approval from government, health and school officials. Courtesy of the IHSA

Illinois High School Association Executive Director Craig Anderson said Thursday he's hopeful a modified spring sports season will resume at some point.

In a radio interview with WMIX in Mount Vernon, Ill., Anderson called the current situation a "holding pattern" as the IHSA awaits further instruction from state agencies.

"At this point, much like our students and our schools -- waiting for advice as to when things can get back into some normalcy -- we're doing the same thing," Anderson said. "We're tentatively on a hold. Unlike the (NCAA), at this point we're not canceling our spring sports."

The IHSA canceled the boys basketball tournament March 12 and announced that no member schools should organize for spring practices or games while Illinois schools are closed through March 30.

March 31 remains the target date for resumption of spring sports but governmental, educational and health officials ultimately will make that determination.

Anderson said it's possible that if spring sports resume, with approval from the IHSA board of directors, the season could extend deeper into the summer.

"We're hopeful that our spring sports can be played out with some form of regular season, some form of postseason," he said. "Obviously the future timelines that become available to us will dictate that."