Blackhawks can't capitalize on power play in loss to Blues

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34), defenseman Carl Gunnarsson (4) and left wing Alexander Steen (20) defend against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on Sunday March 8, 2020, in Chicago. Associated PRess

You can't say the Blackhawks didn't have their chances against St. Louis at the United Center on Sunday.

You can say, however, that they did an abysmal job of cashing in on them.

In addition to 4 failed power-play opportunities in the first two periods, Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, Brandon Saad and Dylan Strome all narrowly missed glorious opportunities and it ended up costing the Hawks in a 2-0 setback to the Blues.

The Hawks' fourth power play came after Oskar Sundqvist laid an elbow into Adam Boqvist that left the Hawks' rookie defenseman lying face down in the defensive zone.

A wild scene ensued with the remaining eight skaters locked in various fights near the penalty box. After about 10 seconds, Drake Caggiula and Vince Dunn broke off and went toe-to-toe, with both players landing numerous shots.

Caggiula, who missed almost two months this season and significant time last season with concussions, exhorted the UC crowd with multiple arm waves on his way to the dressing room.

Neither Caggiula (right hand) or Boqvist returned.

Officials originally gave Sundqvist a major penalty, which would have allowed the Hawks to score as many goals as they could on a five-minute power play. After review, however, the penalty was changed to a two-minute minor.

The Hawks' only shot on goal -- not on just that power play but on all four in the first two periods -- was a Patrick Kane blast in which the puck settled between Jake Allen's legs. Saad was there for the Hawks, but he couldn't react quickly enough and Alexander Steen cleared it.

The Blues (41-18-10) swept the season series for the first time in franchise history. They got goals from defensemen Robert Bortuzzo at 6:41 of the second period and Alex Pietrangelo at 5:37 of the third.

The Blues have shut the Hawks out twice at the UC, the only team to do so this season. Allen was in net in for both games.

Corey Crawford started for the ninth straight time for the Hawks and made 24 saves.

Kane's best opportunity to score came with just more than six minutes remaining in the second period. Skating the puck from the wing to the middle of the offensive zone, an uncovered Kane could have fired from 25, 20, 15 or 10 feet away. He kept charging, however, and Allen stuffed the forehand-backhand move with his left pad.

The Hawks (31-30-8) fell to 15-14-4 at home and remain 6 points behind the two wild-card leaders. It's a deeper hole than it sounds like, however, as coach Jeremy Colliton's team is also 6 points behind Winnipeg, 5 behind Minnesota (which was at Anaheim late Sunday), and 4 behind Arizona.

The Hawks' next two games are at home against San Jose on Wednesday and Ottawa on Friday.