IMAGES: The Chiefs win Super Bowl 54

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla., rallying from a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter to win 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs' James Winchester, left, and Armani Watts celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' Demone Harris (52) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' players pour a cooler of Gatorade on head coach Andy Reid, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) stands on the field, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) reacts after turning the ball over on downs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (29) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann, right, hits San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates with Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker (7) kicks the extra point as Dustin Colquitt (2) holds, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks down, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Lee (47) celebrates with Ahkello Witherspoon (23) and Marcell Harris during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen before scoring during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams celebrates after a run against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' Sammy Watkins catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a play the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, left, tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs' Mike Pennel (64) after throwing an interception during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs' Mike Pennel (64) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to pass, as Laken Tomlinson (75) defends against Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark (55), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers Robbie Gould kicks a field goal as Mitch Wishnowsky holds, right, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) goes after a loose ball after it was knocked out of his Mahomes' hands during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner (54) and teammates celebrate his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Marcell Harris, left, celebrates with Ahkello Witherspoon during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, below, tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pursued by San Francisco 49ers' K'Waun Williams (24), Dre Greenlaw (57), and Fred Warn (54), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20.
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo walks to the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
