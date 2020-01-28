Report: Cubs sign Jeffress to one-year contract
At least this relief pitcher has name recognition.
Strapped for cash, the Cubs have spent the better part of the off-season restocking their depleted bullpen with obscure arms like Ryan Tepera, Trevor Megill, Jharel Cotton, Dan Winkler and CD Pelham.
They also took another chance on injury-prone Brandon Morrow, signing the former closer to a minor league contract.
On Tuesday, the Cubs reportedly signed Jeremy Jeffress to a one-year contract. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $850,000 and includes incentives.
Jeffress must pass a physical before the contract becomes official, and the 32-year-old righty was limited to 48 games with the Brewers last season while dealing with shoulder and hip injuries.
The 32-year-old Jeffress was 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA while blowing 3 saves in 4 opportunities.
Jeffress was healthy in 2018 and he was 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 73 appearances for Milwaukee while being named a National League all-star.
Over a 10-year career with the Brewers, Royals, Rangers and Blue Jays, Jeffress is 28-11 with a 3.16 ERA, 44 saves and 370 strikeouts in 401 innings.
Cubs pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 11 in Mesa, Ariz.