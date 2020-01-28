Report: Cubs sign Jeffress to one-year contract

The Cubs have reportedly signed former Milwaukee reliever Jeremy Jeffress. Associated Press

At least this relief pitcher has name recognition.

Strapped for cash, the Cubs have spent the better part of the off-season restocking their depleted bullpen with obscure arms like Ryan Tepera, Trevor Megill, Jharel Cotton, Dan Winkler and CD Pelham.

They also took another chance on injury-prone Brandon Morrow, signing the former closer to a minor league contract.

On Tuesday, the Cubs reportedly signed Jeremy Jeffress to a one-year contract. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $850,000 and includes incentives.

Jeffress must pass a physical before the contract becomes official, and the 32-year-old righty was limited to 48 games with the Brewers last season while dealing with shoulder and hip injuries.

The 32-year-old Jeffress was 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA while blowing 3 saves in 4 opportunities.

Jeffress was healthy in 2018 and he was 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 73 appearances for Milwaukee while being named a National League all-star.

Over a 10-year career with the Brewers, Royals, Rangers and Blue Jays, Jeffress is 28-11 with a 3.16 ERA, 44 saves and 370 strikeouts in 401 innings.

Cubs pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 11 in Mesa, Ariz.