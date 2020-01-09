White Sox turn to Encarnacion to plug gaping hole at designated hitter

Edwin Encarnacion prepares for batting practice before Game 4 of the American League Championship Series last October. Associated Press

Edwin Encarnacion is moving from the Yankees to the White Sox and is likely to stay as designated hitter. Associated Press

White Sox designated hitters used to be a smash.

Harold Baines filled the role over parts of three decades before giving way to Frank Thomas. The DH baton was later passed to Jim Thome, who was with the Sox from 2006 to 2008.

Baines, Thomas and Thome are all in the Hall of Fame, and the White Sox failed to keep the line moving.

Adam Dunn, Adam LaRoche, Cody Asche (!), Matt Davidson and Yonder Alonso all flopped as designated hitters, and Jose Abreu balked at filling the role the past six seasons, preferring to stay put at first base.

Last year, Sox designated hitters ranked last in the American League with a .285 on-base percentage and .648 OPS and second-to-last with a .208 batting average.

Finding a new designated hitter ranked high on Sox general manager Rick Hahn's to-do list this winter, and he landed a proven bat in Edwin Encarnacion.

On Thursday, the White Sox officially signed Encarnacion to a one-year, $12-million contract. The deal includes a $12 million option for 2021, with no buyout.

"Edwin is a professional hitter, someone who makes each and every at-bat count," Hahn said in a statement. "His long track record of power is impressive and as a veteran run producer, Edwin adds another threatening bat to our lineup, lengthening our batting order and increasing (manager) Rick Renteria's offensive options on any given night."

Encarnacion, who celebrated his 37th birthday Tuesday, batted .244 last year with 34 homers, 86 RBI and 81 runs scored in 109 games with Mariners at the Yankees.

Over a 15-year career with New York, Seattle, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toronto, Encarnacion hit .263/.352/.499 with 414 home runs and 1,242 RBI.

Since 2012, Encarnacion leads the major leagues with 297 home runs and 850 RBI.