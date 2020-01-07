White Sox upgrade bullpen with reported signing of Cishek

Last Thursday, after formally announcing the signing of Luis Robert to a six-year, $50 million contract and discussing the top prospect's potential impact in the future, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said his busy off-season was not complete.

"First, we need to formalize some of these things, obviously rumors have leaked out on some of the things we've done and I'm not at liberty to talk about them until everything becomes official in the coming days and weeks," Hahn said. "One thing we have not formally announced yet -- or have not even been rumored to be close on -- is potential additions to the bullpen. We made it clear going into this off-season that adding a couple of starters was important, improving right field, improving our DH situation and our balance, our left-handed, right-handed balance in the lineup, were our main priorities.

"We feel good about the progress we've made along all those fronts. I believe a couple times I alluded to that, like all 29 other clubs, improving our bullpen would certainly be of interest to us this off-season. That's probably the area that currently remains untouched so far. That would likely be a focus going into the new year."

The Sox have reliable closer Alex Colome under contract for one more season, Aaron Bummer (2.13 ERA in 58 appearances) took a big step up in 2019 and veteran Kelvin Herrera can be a weapon if he's fully healthy.

Still needing help out of the bullpen, the White Sox have signed veteran right-hander Steve Cishek to a one-year, $6 million contract. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the deal on Tuesday, which includes a $6 million club option for 2021.

If the name sounds familiar, it should.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound righty spent the last two seasons with the Cubs, and he was an effective workhorse.

While making 150 appearances in 2018-19, the third-highest total in the major leagues, Cishek was 8-9 with a 2.55 ERA and 135 strikeouts over 134⅓ innings.

Last year, Cishek was 4-6 with a 2.95 ERA in 70 games. He was on the 10-day injured list in August with left hip inflammation.

Over 10 seasons with the Marlins, Cardinals, Mariners, Rays and Cubs, the side-armer is 32-37 with a 2.69 ERA and 584 strikeouts in 556 innings.

Cishek's career ERA is the fifth-lowest among active pitchers with at least 500 relief appearances, trailing only Craig Kimbrel (2.08), Aroldis Chapman (2.23), Kenley Jansen (2.35) and Darren O'Day (2.55).

Cishek joins a growing list of off-season additions as the White Sox come out of a three-year rebuild.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal signed a four-year, $73 million contract on Nov. 21. The next day, all-star first baseman Jose Abreu agreed to return to the Sox on a three-year, $50 million deal.

In December, the White Sox acquired right fielder Nomar Mazara in a trade with the Rangers and they signed free-agent starter Dallas Keuchel to a three-year, $55.5 million contract.

The Sox also added two more free agents -- starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion -- but neither contract is yet official. The Robert deal was announced last week.

Cishek is yet another example of the White Sox putting together a roster built to win after a run of seven straight losing seasons.

"The perception is that we are a desirable destination, not only obviously because of the city we play in but because of the way we positioned this club for the foreseeable future," Hahn said. "Guys want to be part of that. It's a good spot for us to be in and it's perhaps a little different from where we were even a year ago when we had to lay things out a little more directly with potential free agents about how this thing could come together.

"Now they're seeing it with their own eyes and certainly seeing the transactions seemingly furthers that process along. There's not only enthusiasm apparently with the fan base but there's enthusiasm among the player community as well about what this team is capable of doing over the next several years."