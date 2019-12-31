Rozner: Welcome to Year 6 of Bears rebuild

Bears general manager Ryan Pace gets a look at his team before the season opener against Green Bay Sept. 5 at Soldier Field. Associated Press

All around the NFL, GMs, head coaches and quarterbacks are being tossed out onto the street.

Not so in Chicago, where there is no urgency to fix what's wrong.

All is well. Nothing to see here. Stay the course.

Now beginning the sixth year of GM Ryan Pace, fourth year of Mitch Trubisky and third year of Matt Nagy, ownership has no issues with a single playoff game in five years under Pace, and a single playoff victory in the last 13 years.

Never mind that the only Super Bowl victory in franchise history came before anyone on the current roster was born.

So you can dislike all you want about the current product, but ownership is obviously pleased, so get used to it.

Given that they'll all be back, how do they make use of what's here?

Trubisky hasn't displayed the ability to run an NFL system and he certainly can't run Nagy's, so will the head coach be willing to change it to fit the quarterback?

Or will they bring in another quarterback to compete with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft? That would be an admission of failure and will be interesting to monitor in the coming months.

You can't hide a quarterback in this system the way the Vikings hide Kirk Cousins. In Nagy's playbook the quarterback has to make plays.

The problem is you can't hide a quarterback who can't process information quickly, can't make adjustments pre-snap or post-snap.

If the Bears are going to stay with him, Nagy has to focus on the run game -- something he avoids like Ebola -- and take the ball out of Trubisky's hands, letting him get out of the pocket and run the ball if his initial target is covered.

It's not a frequent recipe for winning a Super Bowl, but that's where you are today.

Trubisky doesn't make the players on offense better and he's wasting the best years of a defense that will be another year older in 2020, a defense that didn't make plays this season the way it did in 2018.

That defense masked many 2018 offensive problems.

Another very reasonable question surrounds Nagy himself and whether he should continue as offensive coordinator.

To remove him from that role would take Pace admitting another huge mistake, as Nagy was sold as an offensive genius the likes of which the league hadn't seen in generations.

But when Nagy and Pace met the media Tuesday morning to say so long to 2019, there was nothing in their answers to suggest any alterations to the program, any change in philosophy.

In fact, they waited until after the news conference to scapegoat and fire offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, who didn't call the plays, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride, who had no tight ends, and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who was given bad players.

Classic Bears behavior. They scurried away under cover and didn't have to answer for any of it.

Not that you expected better from Halas Hall on Tuesday.

You already knew Pace, Nagy and Trubisky were joined at the hip. Pace's career is in Trubisky's hands and Nagy must save all three of them.

But how?

What they tried to sell you Tuesday is far less important than what they are selling to each other.

It's possible they will bring in a quarterback to compete with Trubisky, and it's possible they realize he might not be as good as Pat Mahomes, Deshaun Watson or Lamar Jackson.

They're not about to admit it out loud, but they also appear so delusional publicly that it's fair to wonder if they see any of the things you see.

In any case, there was little Tuesday you haven't heard before, but the highlight was Nagy's priority for Trubisky's offseason work.

"No. 1," said Nagy, "is I want him to be a master at understanding coverages."

After three NFL seasons at quarterback. Seriously, you can't make this stuff up.

Nagy and Pace spoke breathlessly about how Trubisky is still young and growing and progressing and developing, the same way they spoke about him last year, and the year before that and the day they drafted him.

Said Pace, "It's just part of the growth process."

Really.

The GM had some great moments, like saying Adam Shaheen "is talented," they're "happy" with Leonard Floyd and that Nagy "has a master's" degree in QB development.

Pace has "more confidence" in Nagy now than ever and "extreme confidence" in Nagy as a play caller.

Sorry Bears fans who might feel triggered by this, but Pace also said, "We have the right pieces in place."

It took Pace more than 30 minutes to blame Phil Emery for his plight, but in explaining why he hasn't lived up to his promise of drafting a QB every year, Pace said, "To be honest, when we got here we had so many needs, so many holes to fill throughout the roster. You're doing whatever you can to fill those holes."

He's had five years to do it in a league where it can be done in two.

Welcome to Year 6 of the Ryan Pace rebuild.