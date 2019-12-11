Done deal: Mazara is White Sox's new right fielder

The Chicago White Sox officially announced they acquired right fielder Nomar Mazara in a trade with the Rangers. The 24-year-old Mazara hit .268/.318/.469 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI in 116 games with the Rangers last season. (AP Photo/Mike Stone)

It's official -- the White Sox have a new right fielder.

Late Tuesday night, news broke the Sox acquired right fielder Nomar Mazara in trade from the Rangers.

The Sox confirmed the news shortly after midnight, landing Mazara from Texas for minor-leage outfielder Steele Walker.

The 24-year-old Mazara hit .268/.318/.469 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI in 116 games with the Rangers last season. He was slowed by a left oblique injury in August and September.

Not only have the White Sox been shopping for a right fielder, they've been looking for left-handed hitters.

They signed all-star catcher Yasmani Grandal, a switch-hitter, in November, and Mazara adds more potential pop from the left side.

"At just 24 years old, Nomar provides us with a left-handed hitting right fielder who fits into our current team's development arc and who still has untapped potential," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "Nomar adds yet another young, exciting bat with upside to our lineup."

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Mazara hit .288 with 13 home runs, 46 RBI and an .844 OPS against right-handed pitching last season. Over his four-year career, Mazara is a .271 hitter against righties with 64 homers, 240 RBI and a .799 OPS.

Last season, Mazara's average home run distance of 416 feet was the ninth-highest in the major leagues. His 505-foot homer off White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez during a June 21 game at Texas was the longest in baseball.

Considered a future star when he broke into the Rangers' starting lineup in 2016, Mazara is still trying to maximize his potential.

His best year was 2017, a .253/.323/.422 slash line with 20 home runs and 101 RBI.

When he was 16, Mazara joined the Rangers from his native Dominican Republic. His $4.95 million signing bonus was a record at the time for international players.

"We wish Nomar the best with the White Sox," Texas general manager Jon Daniels told reporters. "It is a little bittersweet having known him as long as we have."

Drafted on the second round in 2018 following a standout collegiate career at Oklahoma, the 23-year-old Walker split last season between low Class A Kannapolis and high A Winston-Salem.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder batted a combined .284/.361/.451 with 10 home runs and 62 RBI in 120 games.

According to Baseball America, Walker was ranked No. 8 among the Sox's top prospects.

"We're excited to welcome Steele Walker to the organization," Daniels said. "He is a really good hitter, with both power and an advanced approach, and has an aggressive, winning on-field makeup."