White Sox land Nomar Mazara in trade from Rangers

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in San Diego.

Looking for a right fielder and power left-handed bat, the Chicago White Sox reportedly acquired Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers late Tuesday night.

Trade rumors tend to ramp up during the winter meetings, and both the White Sox and Cubs were in the spotlight Tuesday in San Diego.

On the Sox's side, all of the speculation became a reality.

The White Sox are sending Steele Walker to Texas to complete the deal.

Widely viewed as a future all-star when he broke into the Rangers' starting lineup in 2016, the 24-year-old Mazara hasn't lived up to the hype.

Last season, he hit .268/.318/.469 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI in 116 games with Texas. A left oblique injury hampered Mazara in August and September.

The highlight of Mazara's year was a 505-foot home run off White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez during a June 21 game at Texas. It was the longest homer in the majors last season.

Mazara's best year was 2017, when he slashed .253/.323/.422 with 20 home runs and 101 RBI. The White Sox have been linked to the four-year veteran the last few seasons.

The Sox have money to add free agents and that seemed to be the preference over trading prospects for veteran players.

The White Sox also have plenty of promising outfielders in their minor-league system, and Walker got the trade done for Texas.

Drafted on the second round in 2018 following a standout collegiate career at Oklahoma, the 23-year-old Walker split last season between low Class A Kannapolis and high A Winston-Salem, The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder batted a combined .284/.361/.451 with 10 home runs and 62 RBI in 120 games.

According to Baseball America, Walker was ranked No. 8 among the Sox's top prospects.

On the Cubs' front, rumors involving a Kris Bryant trade continued to swirl in California.

No deal is expected to be made until Bryant's service time grievance is resolved, which might not be until January.

The star third baseman opened the 2015 season in the minor leagues and wasn't called up until the Cubs gained an extra year of contractual control.

Bryant won't be eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season.

If Bryant wins his case, he'd be free to leave the Cubs after 2020.

Interested teams like the Braves, Angels, Phillies and Dodgers would obviously offer a better trade package if Bryant is under contract for two years instead of one.