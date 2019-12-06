Rozner: Nagy has Bears' Trubisky in line for huge contract

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky looks for running room during Thursday night's victory over Dallas at Soldier Field. Mark Busch/Shaw Media

Just as they planned, it's all coming together for the Bears after 13 games.

In Year 5 of Ryan Pace's rebuild, Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky are just where they want to be.

Win or lose, this is always the mantra, where the process involves progress, and progress is a 7-6 record and a chance to run the table.

Regardless of what occurs the next three games, the Bears have won four of five and the program is skyrocketing after one-score victories over the Cowboys (6-7), Giants (2-10) and Lions (3-8-1) twice.

This is all the evidence they need to bring the entire crew back for a sixth a season, where a summer will be dominated again by talk of a Super Bowl.

It will also be an offseason for Trubisky to cash in on all the Nagy talking points, as if Nagy were his agent and driving up his client's price.

The head coach should really get a piece of the action.

What's most stunning is that Nagy talks about Trubisky as if he's a redshirt freshman at a Division III program, still learning the basics, and we must always remember the learning curve, lest we be cruel and unfair.

After three years in the NFL, Nagy talks about Trubisky's lack of college experience as if North Carolina didn't disclose this information on draft day.

So Nagy trumpets one good quarter out of four, or when Trubisky leads a drive, or hits an open receiver, or gets through progressions, or keeps his poise, or body language is good, or when he sees an opening and runs for a first down.

These are things rookie quarterbacks in the NFL do every Sunday, and David Blough did against the Bears in his first NFL start.

But when Trubisky does it three years into his NFL career, Nagy talks about him as the superstar they promised he would be.

And when he plays as he did Thursday night, he's headed for the Hall of Fame.

Nagy has no choice. He must sell Trubisky so that Pace can keep his job, and if Pace can keep his job then Nagy can keep his job, and if Nagy can keep his job, Trubisky can keep his.

So they celebrate as if a combination of Joe Montana and Steve Young has just walked through the door.

You should be winning Super Bowls with a guy like that.

The bar is so low for Trubisky -- so unbelievably low -- that if he has a single good game, the headlines scream his arrival.

Nagy might, however, want to be a little more careful when he speaks because Trubisky's agent is listening, and if you're to believe Nagy's praise, Trubisky deserves Drew Brees money.

Seriously, Nagy is spending McCaskey family money every time he talks about his quarterback and Trubisky need not work knowing he'll earn only $4.4 million next season as part of his rookie contract.

Pace will also have at his disposal the fifth-year option, an average of the Top 10 salaries at the quarterback position, but if the QB is as good as Nagy always says he is, the Bears should be talking to Trubisky about a very large extension as one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

On the eve of his fourth season back in September, the Rams signed Jared Goff to a four-year, $134-million extension with a record $110 million guaranteed.

To hear Nagy is to know Trubisky is certainly worth more than that.

If he's as good as Nagy says after squeezing past these teams the last month, there should be no question anymore.

If he's as good as Nagy says, George McCaskey should be sitting down with the QB's agent and opening the vault before next season because this will only become more expensive for the Bears.

Trubisky has arrived and Nagy has left no doubt about that.

There is nothing left for Trubisky to prove so there is only one thing left to do.

In the words of Teddy KGB, "Pay him. Pay that man his money."