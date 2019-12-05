Bears roar back over .500 with big win over Cowboys

Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

It wasn't supposed to be Week 14 when the Bears finally fired on all cylinders, but that's exactly what they did for the first time in Thursday's stunning 31-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys to improve to 7-6, their first time back above .500 since the Week 6 bye.

Chicago's best victory in a mostly disappointing NFC North title defense season that began with bona fide Super Bowl aspirations hardly means it will now end back in the playoffs. Instead, it means Bears fans have reason to continue hoping -- if not for January football, hope that Matt Nagy, Mitch Trubisky and Co. have at least turned a corner.

And it wasn't trending that way early, either, after Dallas won the toss and marched 75 yards on 17 plays, chewing up nearly 9 minutes of clock and capping a dominating drive with a 2-yard Zeke Elliott TD run. It certainly didn't appear to be Chicago's night when leading tackler Roquan Smith's ended after only those 17 plays because of a pectoral injury, or subsequently after Mitch Trubisky's fourth red-zone interception of the season, just when it appeared the Bears would tally back-to-back game-opening TD drives for the first time all year.

All the Bears did next was score on their ensuing four possessions, three ending in Trubisky TD passes. The scoring surge included a quick slant to Allen Robinson for 5 yards and a laser over the middle to Robinson on the next series from 8 yards out on third-and-goal with only 14 seconds remaining to take a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Bears then returned from the break to march 84 yards, consuming nearly half of the third quarter, and punctuate only their second "double dip" of the season on Anthony Miller's nifty 14-yard run-after-catch score for his first touchdown of the season.

Firing on all cylinders was hardly limited to an offense that spent most of the season firing blanks.

Without Smith and three other starters, the defense was spectacular, channeling its Week 4 short-handed heroics by forcing three-and-outs on four of the five possessions following the game-opening TD drive. A Dallas offense that led the NFL in yardage and third downs was limited to 331 and 36 percent.

Dallas' first score after halftime proceeded a David Montgomery fumble near midfield and required two fourth-down conversions, including Elliott's second TD dive. Their other TD drive, spanning 100 yards, came late in the fourth quarter with the Bears in total command, when Kevin Toliver -- who'd played only four snaps on "D" before earning the start in Prince Amukamara's absence -- was beat by Cowboys star Amari Cooper.

But this night didn't belong to the Dallas star. For the second consecutive week, it undoubtedly belonged to Trubisky. On a night when he rediscovered his dangerous dual-threat skills -- another first this season -- none of his 9 carries for a season-high 64 yards was more spectacular than the 23-yard juke-and-jive scamper following Elliott's touchdown. Showing off not only his plus athleticism but instincts as a runner that have been much too absent in a mostly difficult season, Trubisky totaled his fourth touchdown overall, the exclamation point on what felt like his NFL coming-out party in Year 3: 23-of-31 for 244 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT (115.5), on top of his ground production.

So even if what's easily the Bears' best performance of the season comes too late to salvage their season, with trips to Green Bay and Minnesota flanked around a home date with the Chiefs -- all three teams currently ticketed for the playoffs -- and a bunch of help still required to join them in playing January football, Trubisky's development is the next important thing.

And unlike the baby steps Trubisky may or may not have taken during what Nagy repeatedly claimed were four consecutive strong games prior to Thursday -- two of which were sub-70 passer rating performances, including what many still feel was a benching in L.A. -- Trubisky building on last week's coming-of-age in crunchtime against an awful Lions "D" by again bouncing back from an early interception to display complete control vs. one of the more talented defenses in football marks unmistakable and undoubtedly impressive growth.