Chicago Blackhawks' Toews minces no words when asked about Bortuzzo's hit on Arvidsson

The St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo, left, returns to action tonight after serving a four-game suspension for a hit on Nashville forward Viktor Arvidsson on Nov. 23. Associated Press/May 13, 2019

As one of the faces of the NHL, there are times that Jonathan Toews might choose his words carefully when addressing controversial topics.

That was not the case, however, when the Blackhawks captain was asked what he thought about the cross-check that Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo delivered to Nashville forward Viktor Arvidsson on Nov. 23.

"I thought it was pretty horse (bleep)," Toews said of the hit that earned Bortuzzo a four-game suspension and knocked Arvidsson out for 4-6 weeks.

Bortuzzo, who returns to action tonight to face the Blackhawks at the United Center, first hit an unprepared Arvidsson in the goal crease, forcing Arvidsson's head into the crossbar. After pleading his case to an official for a second, Bortuzzo delivered another crushing cross-check as Arvidsson was on his knees.

"Nothing against guys that play hard," Toews said. "That's why I love playing this team (the Blues) because they play us hard all the time. But to me (the NHL is) doing everything to get rid of head shots and get rid of head injuries, but that to me seems like an intent to injure.

"Just because it's not contact on a guy's head doesn't mean it's not just as severe. So I thought it was pretty bad."

Told of Toews' "horse (bleep)" comment, Bortuzzo said: "I'd rather not comment. He has his opinion. He's entitled to that. I'm not going to reflect on other guys' opinions in quotes."

Bortuzzo, who was also suspended for an elbow he delivered to Washington's Michal Kempny during the 2018 preseason, has not reached out to Arvidsson. The 30-year-old defenseman did not appeal the suspension.

"You never want to see someone get hurt," said Bortuzzo, who was a third-round pick of Pittsburgh in 2007 and broke into the league with the Penguins on Nov. 5, 2011. "I'm not a malicious player. I play on the edge, but again never looking for someone to get injured."

As for possibly changing the way he plays? Bortuzzo said that's possible.

"Any time you're suspended, you're going to reflect on why and take what they said in the (disciplinary) interview," Bortuzzo said. "I'm going to do that. I'm going to reflect on what they had to say."

Arvidsson has 6 goals in 22 games and racked up a career-best 34 goals last season.