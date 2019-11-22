Abreu, White Sox agree to 3-year, $50 million contract

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is staying with the team for the long haul, agreeing to a three-year contract Friday. Associated Press

Toward the end of Thursday's conference call on signing Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million deal, White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn was asked about a player already under contract for next season -- Jose Abreu.

On Nov. 14, the all-star first baseman accepted the Sox's qualifying offer of $17.8 million for one year.

"It was a poorly kept secret that both sides were very motivated to work something out," Hahn said. "Jose is an important part, not just offensively but in terms of what he brings to the table in the clubhouse and what it means to your organization and how he represents us.

"That's something that obviously we're thrilled to have in place for 2020 and that is also something that we perceive, you know, continuing beyond next year."

On Friday, the White Sox announced they signed Abreu to a three-year, $50 million contract.

Under terms of the deal, Abreu receives a $5-million signing bonus, $11 million next season, $16 million in 2021 and $18 million in 2022, with $4 million deferred.

"I have to give a special thank you to (Chairman) Jerry Reinsdorf and all the people involved with the White Sox who made this possible," Abreu said in a statement. "This is a dream come true for me and my family. To the fans, I told you I would come back. I never doubted it. Everybody knows the group of talented players that we have, and I want to help guide them and together make the Chicago White Sox a championship team."

The 32-year-old Abreu hit .284/.330/.503 last season while leading the American League with 123 RBI. He added 33 home runs and 38 doubles and was named to his third all-star team.

Abreu also had 30-plus homers and 100-plus RBI for the fourth time, joining Frank Thomas (eight) Paul Konerko (five) and Magglio Ordonez (four) as the only players in franchise history to reach those numbers.

Abreu is a career .293/.349/.513 hitter with 218 doubles, 179 home runs and 611 RBI in 901 games over six seasons with the White Sox.

Since entering the league in 2014, Abreu leads all AL players in games played and ranks second with 1,038 hits, third in RBI and total bases (1,821) and fourth in doubles and homers.