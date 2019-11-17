Rozner: Just another miserable night for Bears

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, left, and defensive end Dante Fowler sack Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

If you are of the belief that the Bears will not win the Super Bowl this season -- we pause here and allow you to ponder -- then what is next?

It would mean GM Ryan Pace will be moving into the sixth year of this interminable rebuild with more questions than when he entered Year 5.

That's if he's being honest about the quarterback position and the head coach, and that's assuming he's given more time by ownership.

Take a minute with that as well, if you like.

Regardless of what occurs down the stretch, which includes games the next two weeks against the dreadful Giants and Lions after facing a woeful Rams club Sunday night in Los Angeles, Matt Nagy will continue to sell the progress of Mitch Trubisky.

That leads you inevitably back to the four-game losing streak when Nagy was managing the quarterback position with a vision of the NFL that exists only in his head, when Trubisky was ranked among the very worst quarterbacks in all of football in every statistical category -- advanced or traditional.

Was Nagy delusional or merely propping up Trubisky and Pace? Doesn't matter, really. A charade is a charade, regardless of how they paint it.

It was a refusal on Nagy's part to commit to the run under any circumstances, even when it would have benefited his enigmatic quarterback, calling into question Nagy's ability to adjust to a league that has figured him out over the last calendar year.

Nagy wants to win, obviously, but he can't take the easy route when he's so busy trying to prove he's a genius and Trubisky is a superstar, not to mention his attempt to prove how smart the GM has been in the draft room.

It's exhausting for a fan base waiting more than three decades for a Super Bowl, and constantly being sold hope for the future.

The goal posts are moved when convenient, this being a Super Bowl season a few months ago and now just another season in a long learning process.

One thing the Bears always take for granted is your patience.

With Minnesota improving to 8-3 after a stunning comeback against the Broncos Sunday, the Bears are running out of schedule as they try to give you reasons to spend your Sundays with them.

In order to pretend a wild card spot was still alive for them, the Bears on Sunday had to take down the busted and broken Rams missing most of their offensive line and some of their best offensive weapons.

With 2 Rams turnovers and an offside penalty on a punt handing the visitors a first down, the Bears had a trio of great chances early in the game, but came away with 2 missed field goals and an incomplete pass on fourth down when Nagy couldn't stomach a 48-yard try.

A great team turns that into 21 points. A good team gets at least 13. The Bears collected precisely zero.

The kicker will get the blame, as usual, and Eddy Pineiro is certainly part of Pace's problem, but once again the offense was unable to take advantage of scoring opportunities and it was the Rams who took a 10-0 lead into the half as Los Angeles coach Sean McVay made a commitment to the run game.

Pretty typical first 30 minutes for the Bears.

Trubisky hasn't put together a full game this season. Sure, he has the occasional half and last week had 3 drives against the Lions. Sunday night he led an 80-yard TD drive on the Bears' first possession of the second half, pulling the Bears to within 10-7.

Otherwise, he was Trubisky as he always is, inconsistent and unable to decipher what the Rams' defense was showing him.

He was hardly alone in shouldering the blame. The offensive line couldn't open a hole. The receivers did the QB no favors. And Nagy looked like a rookie offensive coordinator in his first NFL game.

It was so bad that Chase Daniel finished the game, the Bears claiming that Trubisky had a hip injury.

This all wasted a brilliant effort by the defense, but that's also nothing new for the 2019 Bears, who lost 17-7 and fell to 4-6.

They would have to win out to even dream about a playoff game this season, which means it's wait until next year.

Now, it's just a matter of who will be here next year.