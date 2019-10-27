'Put that one on me,' Bears' Pineiro says after missed kick

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro walks off the field after Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Soldier Field. Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal as time expired. Associated Press

Cody Parkey at least hit the upright.

Eddy Pineiro missed his end-of-the-game kick by even a wider margin. Not that the distance mattered, because a miss is a miss, and a loss is a loss.

Wide left.

Another missed opportunity for the Bears. Similar drama. All-too-familiar heartache for the home team.

And while Parkey's infamous 43-yard double-doinker against visiting Philadelphia in last season's playoff game at Soldier Field ended the Bears' 2018 season, Pineiro's miss -- from 2 yards closer, no less -- might have unofficially ended this season for them. The Bears are 3-4 after their third loss in a row, 17-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers, and not even the kid kicker, so good before Sunday, can seemingly bail out an offense that remains without an identity.

Déjà vu of the Philly gut-punch, Pat O'Donnell?

"No, no, no. Not at all," the Bears punter/holder said.

Like Parkey nearly 10 months ago, Pineiro stood at his locker stall afterward and faced microphones surrounding his face. A scapegoat had no escape route.

"It was just a bad feeling (missing the kick)," Pineiro said. "Lost the game for the team. Put that one on me. I'm going to come back and bounce back."

Pineiro entered the game 9 of 10 on field-goal tries this season. But he had his first Soldier Field doink late the in the first quarter, hitting the right upright from 33 yards out. The ball caromed right, keeping the game scoreless.

Pineiro came back to hit chip-shot field goals from 22, 25 and 19 yards in the second quarter. He then got the chance to be the hero at the end and bail out quarterback Mitch Trubisky, whose lost fumble at the Bears 33 midway through the fourth quarter led to the Chargers' go-ahead touchdown.

With 40 seconds left on the clock, the Bears had first-and-10 at the Chargers 21 when coach Matt Nagy had Trubisky take a knee, before calling timeout with four seconds to go.

Out trotted Pineiro, who was looking for a result similar to his game-winning kick from 53 yards out with no time left at Denver in Week 2.

"Not a surprise," Pineiro said of Nagy's decision to take a knee with ample time on the clock to run the ball or throw a pass in order to shorten the field-goal distance. "The team trusted me. I've hit a game-winner before. I just got to execute."

From 41 yards out, Pineiro's kick missed as time expired.

"I just tried to hit the ball as best as I could and tried to play the wind a little bit," said Pineiro, acquired in a trade with the Raiders last May before beating out eight other kickers for the opening-day roster spot. "It just didn't work out."

The ball nearly took a Parkey path and grazed the left upright.

"It was down the middle and it just bled a little to the left," O'Donnell said. "The wind was blowing that way (right to left). ... It's just one of those plays. We wish we could take it back, but it's a learning thing for him."

Pineiro figures to get another chance to be "Eddy Dineiro," to regain his swagger, to hear Bears fans chant, "Ed-dy, "Ed-dy" again.

Not that the rookie kicker's pierced ears heard crowd noise before the game-deciding kick. The professional just locked in.

"I didn't hear anybody chanting," Pineiro said. "I was just focused, trying to make the kick."

He missed. It's football. Alas for the home fans, it's Bears football at Soldier Field since Robbie Gould left three years ago.

It's a kick in the backside to a reeling football team.

"He's got a heck of a leg, so strong," Trubisky said of Pineiro. "We were in a good spot, and sometimes it doesn't go in. Just like sometimes I miss throws, sometimes we miss tackles, sometimes we miss blocks, sometimes we miss kicks."

Lately, it's been too many times.