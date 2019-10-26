Boys cross country: Methner, Hersey regional champs at Prospect

Hersey and senior star Josh Methner were fresh off winning the team and individual titles at the Mid-Suburban League boys cross country meet and the Huskies and Methner had no let down on Saturday at the Class 3A regional on Prospect's campus.

Methner ran a controlled race the first two miles then came from behind to secure the title in 15:14 on a cold and windy day.

"I wanted to help my teammates the first two miles and then I wanted to go," said Methner, who is eyeing a second consecutive state title. "It's good to take it one day at a time and not think too far ahead."

Hersey followed his lead, with a bit of a makeshift lineup, in running to the team title with 58 points. Glenbrook South took second with 64 points, followed by host Prospect (75 points), Rolling Meadows (101 points), Fremd (135 points), and Glenbrook North (145 points).

All six teams advance to the Hoffman Estates sectional next Saturday at Busse Woods with the boys race set to start at 11:15 a.m.

The Huskies held out a chunk of their starting lineup but Methner and senior Max Svienty led the way, with Svienty (15:39) picking up a third-place finish.

Senior Tim Choma (16:02) led the second wave, securing a ninth-place finish, followed by sophomore Sean Safford (16:17) and senior Nick Caraba (16:18).

"Tim (Choma) really had the race of the day," said Hersey coach Kevin Young. "They were fighting for a regional title and a spot on the state team. They did a nice job."

Methner and Svienty paced the subs through the first two miles before making separation.

"They pulled the group through the first two miles, but the group got out a little too hot. Methner and Max were then able to make their move in the final mile," added Young. "We're kind of in the same spot as last year and running under the radar, but it's fun."

Prospect coach Mike Stokes is finishing his 29th and final year as the Knights' coach and he was able to lead his team on his home course one last time. The Knights responded with a big performance.

"I have a lot of good memories," said Stokes of his Hall of Fame career. "But it doesn't matter if it's my last year or not, we just came to work and did our job."

Senior Erik Snell (15:47) set the tone by taking fifth place, followed by junior Jack DeChoudens (16:06) who took 10th place. Senior Tom Walter (16:14) and sophomore TJ Garland (16:16) kept the line moving by securing 15th and 19th place respectively.

"We wanted to pack it up the first mile and a quarter and then start moving," said Snell. "We started to roll. I think coach was happy we executed the plan and it's a good way to end it on his home course."

Junior Stephan Barretto (15:41) and senior Jack Martin (15:56) once again set the tone for Rolling Meadows going 4-7. Senior Jacob Johnson-Wright (16:14) also aided the Mustangs by securing 14th place.

"We try working off each other," said Barretto of his pairing with Martin. "As a team we have found our form and we are running with some confidence."

Senior Jack Wolski (16:08) gave Fremd a nice boost with his 11th place finish. He was followed by senior Dhruv Purohit (16:16) and senior Thomas Novak (16:30), who finished 18th and 25th.

Individual qualifiers included Hoffman Estates junior Ken Winston (13th, 16:11), Conant senior James Preucil (16th, 16:16), Schaumburg senior Grant Bonatz (17th, 16:16), Conant senior Ethan Parham (21st, 16:17), and Hoffman Estates junior Iverson Solis (24th, 16:19).