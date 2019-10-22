 

Schaumburg Boomers announce 2020 schedule

 
The Schaumburg Boomers baseball team has announced its 2020 Frontier League schedule, including times for all 48 of its home games at Boomers Stadium.

The team's promotional and event schedule, including fan giveaways, promotional appearances, food and beverage specials and theme nights, will be announced in March.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Boomers fans will not have to wait long to see the league's new teams as the first three home series are against Can-Am teams: Trois-Rivieres Aigles, Rockland Boulders and Quebec Capitales. The Sussex County Miners will come to town June 12 to 14, and the Boomers will play the New Jersey Jackals on the road in August.

Season ticket packages and group and hospitality offerings for the 2020 season can be purchased by calling (847) 461-3695 or emailing info@boomersbaseball.com.

