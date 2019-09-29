White Sox's Anderson wins AL batting title; Abreu first in RBI

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) comes out of the dugout and waves to fans after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. Anderson, who is attempting to become the third White Sox player to win a batting title, went 0 for 2 with two walks in the second game after sitting out the opener.

Last year, he was No. 53.

This season, he's No. 1.

Tim Anderson put the finishing touches on a remarkable bounce back year with the bat Sunday and became the first White Sox hitter to win the American League batting title since Hall of Famer Frank Thomas in 1997.

Even though the 26-year-old shortstop was 0-for-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field in the final game of the regular season, he finished with a .335 average. The Yankees' DJ LeMahieu was second in the batting race at .327.

Jose Abreu was hit by pitches from Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull in his first two at-bats Sunday. He doubled in the sixth inning and was pulled for a pinch-runner.

Abreu drove in 123 runs and is only the second hitter in Sox history to lead the AL in RBI. Dick Allen accomplished the feat in 1972.

Anderson hit .240 last season and added almost 100 points to his average this year.

"The jump in batting average has obviously been remarkable," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "I think it's a historic improvement from one year to the next, at least for this organization. He's always had the hands and the quickness to do damage in and around the zone, as we've seen. I think a little added level of confidence has come this year as well as some modest tweaks mechanically that have helped unlock that.

"Obviously, the baseball gods have smiled upon him, too, for the most part, and it's been a sensational year for Timmy. He should go into this offseason very proud of what he's accomplished and at the same time knowing he's also capable of doing even better."

Anderson finished the final month of the season with 37 hits, tying him for the second-highest total in the major leagues.

"He is, if not a star now, a star in the making," Sox manager Rick Renteria said.

The White Sox finished with a 72-89 record, their seventh straight losing season.

"I sincerely wish we were not going home after today," Renteria said. "But we can take care of that as we continue to move forward."