Rozner: Bears' Daniel looks the part in win over Vikings

Bears quarterback Chase Daniel drops back to pass during their game against the Vikings Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mark Busch/mbusch@shawmedia.com

For the first time this season, it looked like the Bears had an NFL quarterback under center.

It just wasn't the guy you expected.

Laugh all you want, but Chase Daniel made plays Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field that Mitch Trubisky has not figured out how to make.

This isn't to suggest that the Bears are better off without the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

No, they'd be better off if Trubisky could learn how to play at the NFL level and develop into the superstar you've been promised by Bears management for three years, but to this point Trubisky hasn't done it and Daniel did a very nice job managing the offense and finding his weapons.

The 32-year-old journeyman with 4 career starts looked poised and confident in leading the Bears (3-1) to a 16-6 victory over Minnesota (2-2).

Daniel isn't going to lead you down the field late in the fourth quarter if you're trailing, but on Sunday he appeared to have a strong feel for the offense, was breaking the huddle early and changing calls and protections at the line frequently.

And so much confidence did Matt Nagy have in Daniel that just outside the 2-minute warning for the first half, the head coach went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Minnesota 34.

Daniel hit Anthony Miller for a first down and it led to a Bears field goal and a 10-0 lead at the half.

About 2 minutes before that on a third-and-9 from the 49, Daniel dropped back and scanned the field, looking at three different receivers before checking down and hitting David Montgomery wide open underneath for a first down.

Checkdowns. Interesting, right?

The Bears took the lead on their opening drive of the game on a second-and-goal from the 10, when Daniel scanned the field and saw the safety break inside, leaving Tarik Cohen singled in the flat against linebacker Anthony Barr.

Easy throw, easy touchdown.

That's not a play Trubisky makes because he's staring at a receiver double covered in the end zone.

That 14-play, 75-yard drive ate up half the first quarter and the Bears were already in control of the game, while Daniel made more good throws in one half than Trubisky has made all season.

It's only one game, and no one should overstate it, but Daniel looked professional and in charge, something you rarely see from Trubisky, whose feet are bouncing all over while his eyes dart about and he desperately tries to make the right read.

The throws from Daniel on Sunday were to the correct side of the offensive player, where only he could catch it, and aside from missing a short pass to an open Miller, the throws were right on the money.

Nagy even let Daniel throw it down the field, something he's been afraid of with Trubisky.

It doesn't sound like much but the Bears just need a quarterback who can manage the offense, maintain field position and keep the defense off the field once in a while.

This Bears' defense is so dominant that the locals should never lose a game as long as their quarterback isn't giving the other team the football or forcing the defense back out onto the field after three-and-outs.

Seriously, when you have the best defensive player in the game in Khalil Mack, a player who affects each and every snap, there is no excuse for giving away a game.

It's only a matter then of how much the Bears' offense can hurt them.

This isn't exactly "Rex is our quarterback" yet, not after a single football game.

But Daniel -- who did not look like an NFL starter a year ago in a pair of opportunities -- might get another chance against the Raiders next week in London, given that it looked like a dislocated left shoulder for Trubisky.

And those who continue to make apologies for Trubisky's awful game management will mock one good performance by Daniel, but decent vision will tell you that Daniel was better Sunday than Trubisky has been for nearly a calendar year.

For the hard of reading, yes, it's only a game, and maybe next week Daniel will look like a guy who's never gotten a chance for a reason, but if he doesn't, if he looks again like he did on Sunday against the Vikes, this is going to get interesting, especially because the Bears have invested so much in Trubisky.

They have not missed a chance to talk about him like he's Joe Montana, like he's a certain Hall of Famer, which means they'll do everything they can to get him back in the lineup and get him some confidence.

Perhaps a few weeks of watching will be good for Trubisky, who has skills that Daniel obviously doesn't, but maybe Chase Daniel will have something to say about that.

Ultimately, probably not.

But more ridiculous things have occurred in Lake Forest.