Scouting report: White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field

TV:

NBC Sports Chicago Friday and Sunday; WGN Saturday

Radio:

WGN 720-AM

Pitching matchups:

The White Sox's TBD vs. Tyler Alexander (1-4) in Game 1, Friday at 3:10 p.m.; TBD vs. TBD in Game 2, 30 minutes after Game 1; Reynaldo Lopez (9-15) vs. Matthew Boyd (9-11) Saturday at 6:10 p.m.; TBD vs. Spencer Turnbull (3-16) Sunday at 2:10 p.m.

At a glance:

The Sox close out the regular season vs. the Tigers, who have the worst record in baseball at 46-112. Detroit also has 59 home losses, which ties a major-league record. Friday's straight doubleheader was supposed to start at 3:40 p.m. It was moved up a half-hour due to expected rain. The White Sox are 10-5 vs. the Tigers this season (4-1 at home). Tim Anderson heads into the final weekend leading the American League in batting. Jose Abreu is first in RBI.

-- Scot Gregor