Blackhawks top prospect Dach returns to ice

Blackhawks center Kirby Dach was on the ice for the first time training camp began a week ago.

Dach, who suffered a concussion in the Traverse City prospect tournament on Sept. 10, went through a series of drills for about 30 minutes before the Hawks practiced.

"Good that he could get out there. Not going to get too excited about it, but it's not a bad thing. We'll just see how the next little while plays out here."

As for if the No. 3 overall pick of June's draft could still make the team, Colliton said: "He's never out of the running. He's here. But we want to get him available first and then we'll think about those things."

Because he didn't practice with the team, Dach was not available to speak to the media.

Roster moves:

The Hawks assigned forwards Kris Versteeg, Tyler Sikura, Nathan Noel, Graham Knott, Tim Soderlund, Dylan McLaughlin and defensemen Chad Krys, Jake Ryczek and Jack Ramsey to Rockford. Goaltender Alexis Gravel was assigned to juniors Thursday.