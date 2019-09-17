Girls volleyball: Hersey goes to 8-2 with win over Meadows

Hersey raised its record to 8-2 and 2-0 in the Mid-Suburban East with a 25-14, 25-19 girls volleyball triumph over visiting Rolling Meadows Tuesday night.

The Huskies were led on attack by Kati Kaburov (7 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs), Nora Zielke (5 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 4 digs) and Kaiya Eshoo (4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 21 assists).

Other key performer were Maddie Mullin (5 digs), Juliette van den Herik (3 kills, 2 blocks), Janine Boyan (5 blocks, 1 kill), Kate Lubbe (2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig, 1 assist) and Sydney Pape (2 digs).

Ashlyn Ryan (8 kills) led the Mustangs (3-8, 0-2) who received a block and a kill from Bianca Madey. Erin Behls had was 47-of-47 setting with 10 assists.

Barrington d. Hoffman Estates: The host Fillies (4-5, 1-1) posted a 25-13, 25-16 win and were led by Jessica Horwath (11 kills, 2 digs, 7 points), Amanda Cleary (4 aces, 18 points, 9 digs) and Amelia Sigaev (13 assists, 7 digs, 2 points).

Other key players were Noelle Daehler (1 kill, 2 blocks), Arianna Armando (5 digs, 3 points), Felicia Guagliardo (6 digs, 5 kills) and Morgan Buncker (2 kills, 2 blocks).

Patricia Wadas and Nora Rakoci each had 4 kills for the Hawks (4-6, 0-2) while senior libero Ashley Poland had 19 digs and Emma Essex added 10.

Prospect d. Buffalo Grove: Coming off its championship at the Niles West tourney, visiting Prospect (6-4, 1-1) won its sixth straight match with a 25-22, 25-9 MSL East win.

Shannon Coglianese (9 kills) and Megan Mitsunaga (4 kills) led the Bison (6-10, 1-2) while Abby Ferriss served 3 aces and Claire Schneider had 19 assists.

Wheeling d. Elk Grove: Visiting Wheeling improved to 10-9 and 2-0 in the MSL East with a 25-9, 25-22 win.

Megan Murray (1 ace, 8 digs), Katie Hofmann (3 kills) and Jaina Pfister (7 digs) led the Grenadiers (2-12, 0-2).

Addison Trail d. Leyden: Addison Trail posted a 25-10, 25-14 win over the host Eagles (5-7), who were led by senior middle hitter Kinga Nowacyk (3 kills).