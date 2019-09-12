Scouting report: White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

TV:

WGN Friday; NBC Sports Chicago Saturday and Sunday

Radio:

WGN 720-AM

Pitching matchups:

The White Sox's Dylan Covey (1-8) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (6-9) Friday at 9:10 p.m.; Dylan Cease (3-7) vs. Felix Hernandez (1-6) Saturday at 8:10 p.m.; Ivan Nova (10-12) vs. Justus Sheffield (0-1) Sunday at 3:10 p.m.

At a glance:

The Sox head out to Seattle to start their final road trip of the season. They are 29-43 away from Guaranteed Rate Field this year. Covey is still in the rotation despite being completely ineffective. In 11 starts for the White Sox this season, the right-hander is 1-7 with an 8.14 ERA. The Sox lost two of three at home to the Mariners in early April. Tim Anderson has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, and the White Sox's shortstop leads the American League with a .33 batting average.

Next:

Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday-Wednesday

-- Scot Gregor