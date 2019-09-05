Girls volleyball: Buffalo Grove notches first win

Buffalo Grove's girls volleyball team picked up its first win of the season by posting a 25-19, 28-26 decision at Grayslake Central on Thursday night.

Juniors Shannon Coglianese and Megan Mitsunaga each had 9 kills while Alysa Ramos, Jenna Rickman and Zdunczyk each added 4 for the Bison (1-7).

Claire Schneider handed out 23 assists while Mitsunaga had 12 digs and Ella McBride 9.

Maine East D. Leyden: Maine East (1-2) posted a 26-24, 19-25, 25-9 triumph over host Leyden (1-2), which was led by Hannah Stocks (8 kills, 2 aces), Kinga Nowacyk (5 kills, 2 aces) and Jocelyn Escamilla (17 assists, 2 aces).