Girls volleyball: Hersey's comes back to down Stevenson

Hersey's girls volleyball team was playing only its second match and first in nine days on Wednesday at Stevenson High School.

So the Huskies used the first set to shake out the rust and then delivered the knockout punch in the next two to take a 22-25, 25-12, 25-20 hard-fought decision in Lincolnshire.

Hersey overcame an error-plagued first set in which it missed five serves and had multiple unforced errors against the Patriots (4-3).

"We stumbled out of the gate and were completely out of system," said Hersey coach Nancy Lill, who reached her 980th career win. "I give the girls credit. They stayed positive to get back in our game."

Kati Kaburov (11 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace), Nora Zielke (7 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks), Janine Boyan (6 kills, 6 blocks) and Kate Lubbe (4 kills, 5 blocks) led the Hersey attack.

Other key performers were Kaiya Eshoo (24 assists, 2 kills, 4 aces, 1 block, 9 digs), Maddie Mullin (18 digs, 1 ace, 2 assists), Juliette VanDenHerik (1 kill), Olivia Mellen (5 digs), Sydney Pape (2 aces) and Lauren Lubbe (4 blocks).

"Our block was exceptional," said Lill, whose club is 2-0. "And it was a true team effort with multiple players stepping up in the victory."

Hoffman Estates d. Highland Park: The host Hawks (1-2) earned a 25-18, 25-21 nonconference win as Josie Roberts (5 kills), Patricia Wadas (4 kills) and Niyah McAllister (4 kills) led the attack.

Ashley Poland (15 digs) and Cassidy Ryan (7 digs) led the Hoffman defense while top servers were Gwen Madsen (14-14, 3 aces), Ryan (9-9, 2 aces), Poland (8-9, 2 aces) and Wadas (8-8, 1 ace).

Fenton d. Elk Grove: Fenton posted a 26-24, 25-19 win over the host Grenadiers (0-2), who were led on offense by Kaitlyn Ingebrigtsen (6 kills), Lili Duckmann (6 kills) and Nina Rasmussen (5 kills). Megan Murray served 3 aces and collected 23 assists while Gianna Lindell had 6 assists and 2 aces.

Vernon Hills d. Leyden: Vernon Hills posted a 25-14, 25-13 nonconference win over visiting Leyden (1-1) which was led senior right side hitter Summer Mohammad's 6 kills.