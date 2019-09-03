Girls volleyball: Burlington Central wins 1st FVC game

Burlington Central d. Dundee-Crown 26-24, 25-22: The Rockets (1-2, 1-2) picked up their first Fox Valley Conference win behind Kathryn Schmidt (7 kills), Rylie Hahn (6 kills, 10 digs), and Addy Nava (6 kills, 4 digs). Rachel Stoneman had 15 assists. For the Chargers (0-3, 0-3), Natalia Smiech led the offense with 11 kills and Jenna Brown added 19 assists and 7 digs.

Cary-Grove d. CL South 25-23, 25-14: The Gators (1-2, 1-2) nearly hung on for a first set win. Jenna Roads led CL South with 11 assists and 7 digs, Kenzie Wilson added 6 digs, and Samantha Wesoly finished with 4 kills.

Neuqua Valley d. Batavia 25-19, 25-20: The Bulldogs (0-6) committed 9 errors in the second game of the match and could not come up with enough to stop the Neuqua Valley offense. Lauren Haefer led Batavia with 4 kills. 2 blocks and 7 digs. Ali Northrop added 3 kills and 3 blocks and Olivia Vani finished with 3 kills for the Bulldogs.