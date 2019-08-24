Girls volleyball: Scouting Fox Valley

Huntley and St. Charles East ended the 2018-19 school year in spectacular fashion, meeting for the Class 4A state softball championship in East Peoria.

The Red Raiders won a thriller last June, giving the school their first state championship.

The same two schools faced off in another tension-filled postseason contest just a couple months earlier. St. Charles East's stunning win in three sets in the Class 4A Huntley volleyball sectional championship denied the No. 1 seeded Red Raiders an elusive title on their home court.

Huntley finished the year 35-4, and St. Charles East would go on to lose its next game in the supersectional to finish 24-15.

But the Saints got the win that made their season while leaving a bad taste for the Red Raiders in what otherwise was a championship-filled year.

Huntley graduated almost its entire lineup but will build around senior setter Taylor Jakubowski (Seton Hall) and senior libero Josie Schmitendorf (Eastern Kentucky).

"And lots of new talent coming in," coach Karen Naymola said.

Like Huntley, St. Charles North is coming off a 30-win season at 31-7. The North Stars also suffered key graduation losses of stalwarts Katie Lanz and GiGi Crescenzo.

Lindsey Hawkins' North Stars, fourth in Class 4A state two years ago, are led by Kyla Lannert (New Jersey Institute and Tech), Grace Ernst and Maddie Gorniak (Winthrop).

St. Charles East, who graduated last year's Fox Valley All-Area captain McKenna Slavik, features middle Anita Prybell, outside Skyler Misch, and defensive specialists Jess Garland and Emily Stallmann. Junior Nina Scoliere will set.

Junior Olivia Mueller, a transfer from Glenbard North, provides more help in the back.

"Our strength this year will be our defense," coach Jennie Kull said.

The Saints and North Stars will have their hands full with Wheaton Warrenville South in the second year of the DuKane Conference. The Tigers return three players committed to Division I schools.

Geneva, 21-17 last year, will be in the mix in the DuKane led by returners Cassidy Brown (jr., OH), Devynn Day (jr., OH), Grace Hinchman (sr., L) and Anna Loberg (jr., S).

"We are excited about the depth and versatility this team has," Geneva coach Annie Seitelman said.

At Batavia, Lori Trippi-Payne is starting her 33rd season just 20 wins shy of 600 for her career. The Bulldogs will hope for better health than last year when they finished 14-22. Among the players to watch this year are Lauren Haefer (sr., OH), Alexis Whelpley (sr., MH), Priya Dave (sr., S), Kassy Diaz (sr., DS), Ali Northrop (jr., MH), Taily Kledzik (jr., L), Olivia Vani (sr., OH) and Grace Cozzi (sr., DS).

"Potential, potential, potential can be huge for this team, as we looked pretty strong in summer league," Trippi-Payne said.

South Elgin is coming off a 27-10 season in the Upstate Eight but lost eight seniors including three four-year starters. The Storm will look to build around four-year starter Angie Negron.

"This year is a brand new team," Storm coach Joni Plach said. "I am very excited to see the younger girls step into varsity roles."

Barlett went 19-15 last year. Maddie Hankins, a sophomore who was MVP last year, is moving to outside hitter. Other key players include Bella Diaz (sr, OH) and Dakota Johnson (sr., S) plus newcomers Kirsten Munar (jr., L) and Bria Lomax (fr., MH).

Twenty wins is a goal.

"We have the tools to get over the 20-win hump, and I know my girls will compete in every match," Hawks coach Bob Schwantz said. "We don't have many weak spots."

After three years as JV coach, Amy Zapata begins her first as varsity coach at Elgin, her alma mater who went 16-18 last year. Sophomore setter Kimberly Aguirre, juniors Taylor Butler and Elly Lim and seniors Cindy Sanchez, Alicia Horn and Jasmine Mann are among the Maroons to watch.

While 7-27 last year, Dundee-Crown returns all but one starter. Payton Schmidt (DS/RS) is currently injured but is back along with Hannah Krispin (MH/RS), Olivia Miller (OH), Riley Kenney (RS), Hannah Koehlert (RS/S), MacKenzie Field (MH), Natalia Smiech (OH), Tealyn Kamp (OH), Makena Wesol (OH) and junior setter Jenna Brown, a three-year starter and all-conference selection last year.

"We do have more experience this year," said Chargers coach Christine Hopkins-Muehl, class of '96 who like all her assistants is a Dundee-Crown graduate. "Still hoping to find a way to work together to be a formidable opponent to the teams we face in the FVC. Hoping to be more fundamentally sound."

Crystal Lake South (16-19) coach Jorie Fontana has junior newcomers Delaney Stroh (MH) and Samantha Wesoly (OH) joining Kelly Carlson (sr., DS), Jenna Rhoades (sr., S), Kenzie Wilson (sr., DS/S), Ashley Drzewiecki (sr., OH), Lauren Buckley (sr., MH), Allie Chang (sr., DS) and Baylee Kassel (sr., OH).

"We know the Fox Valley Conference is very tough but we will definitely be competitive in each and every match," Fontana said. "The large numbers and versatility of each player will add lots of options on the court."

Fox Valley girls volleyball at a glance

Top teams: Huntley, Geneva, St. Charles East, St. Charles North, Kaneland

Season skinny: Kaneland is moving to the Interstate Eight and figures to be challenged by LaSalle-Peru. The Knights went 34-5 last year and return seniors Grace Vranicar (L), Grace Franz (OH) and Ava Ohmen (S) while working in sophomore Megan O'Sullivan, junior Jordan Weber, junior Samantha Abruzzo and sophomore Madison Buckley. "We're hoping to be in the running for first place this year in our new conference," coach Cynthia Violett said. "We're a young talented team." ... Burlington Central has a new coach, Kristen Peara, and a new conference, the Fox Valley. Senior Kathryn Schmidt (MB), sophomore Rylie Hahn (OH) and sophomore Addy Nava (OH) lead the way. "This season looks to be a rebuilding and refocusing year for us," Peara said. "While we have four returning seniors to our starting lineup, we also will add three confident sophomores with a very large amount of leadership potential both on and off the court. Our move into the Fox Valley Conference will no doubt be challenging but we are hoping for a surge of energy from our large group of younger players." ... West Aurora leaving the Upstate Eight could have a ripple effect for Bartlett. "I want my girls to compete for our first conference championship this season, and I'm hoping that with us hosting regionals this year that we can make some noise there as well," Bartlett coach Bob Schwantz said ... Scott Stewart has stepped down at Elgin. "This year is a building year," new coach Amy Zapata said. "We are looking to develop the program and are working toward developing the existing talents of our players into more advanced play." ... Among the private schools, Rosary went 22-18 last year and brings back Sarah Konovodoff (sr., L), Paige Gardella (sr., S, committed to Ithaca College), Jessica Gardella (sr., S) and Celeste Cozzoni (sr, MH) to join newcomer Brianna Picchietti (so., OH). Coach Bill Allen said his team's goal is a regional championship while pointing to St. Francis as one of the toughest opponents on the Royals' schedule ... Aurora Central Catholic (13-19) will be led by Ava Wilkins (jr., OH), Megan Anderson (sr., S), and Jessica Estrada (sr., OH). "We have a lot of players returning to varsity this year as juniors and seniors who now have a year under their belt," coach Claire Gartland said. "With a drop in class to 2A, we are looking to make a postseason run." ... Harvest Christian went 26-14 last year and won its eighth straight sectional. Coach Mike Bui returns Madison Pfister (sr., OH), Maya Jenkins (jr., OH), Zoe Pawelek (sr., OH/L) and Hayley Martin (so., OH) while adding Dana Mestey (sr., S). "I feel like this team is better then last year's team," Bui said. "Our younger players got a lot of experience during the club season playing at a higher level." ... Westminster Christian (10-18) returns senior Sophie Kovachevich (OH) and junior Samantha Stoll (MH). "Our plan is to have a winning season by finishing those three set matches a little stronger," coach Guy Lum said. "I think team is capable of doing that with a little more focus." ... Taylor Knauf is the first year coach at Aurora Christian, 23-10 last year. The Eagles are led by Claire Sweeney (sr., MH), Zoey Schuberth (so., L), Nina Schuberth (fr, S/DS), Lily Karl (jr., MH) and Amanda Pretet (jr., OH). "We are a young but dynamic team and will compete well in the conference," Knauf said.