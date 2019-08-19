Moncada hopes to be back with Chicago White Sox on Thursday

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) watches his home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Chicago.

The Chicago White Sox have had more than their share of Tommy John injuries the last two seasons.

Top pitching prospects Michael Kopech, Dane Dunning and Jimmy Lambert all went down with the reconstructive elbow surgery, as did veteran starter Carlos Rodon.

Minor-league outfielder Micker Adolfo also had Tommy John.

Leg injuries also have taken a toll on the Sox's major-league roster.

Lucas Giolito, Eloy Jimenez and Tim Anderson have all spent time on the injured list with hamstring and ankle injuries this season, and Yoan Moncada is still recovering from a hamstring ailment.

On a rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte, the original hope was Moncada rejoining the White Sox in Minnesota on Monday for their three-game series against the Twins.

Before the opener, manager Rick Renteria announced Moncada was scheduled to play all nine innings at third base with Class AAA Charlotte on Monday and Tuesday as he continues a rehab assignment.

If all goes well, Moncada will take Wednesday off and be back with the Sox on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field for a four-game series vs. the Rangers.

Out since Aug. 1 with the injury, Moncada is batting .301/.358/.535 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 59 RBI in 97 games with the Sox.

Spring forward:

The 2020 Cactus League schedule is out, and the White Sox open exhibition play Feb. 22 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Before beginning the regular season against the Kansas City Royals on March 26 at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox host the Cubs on March 13 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. They play an exhibition game against the Cubs at Mesa on March 6.

Sale out for season?

Red Sox ace Chris Sale does not need Tommy John surgery, for now.

"Sale was evaluated by Dr. James Andrews this morning in Pensacola, Florida," Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said a statement Monday. "Dr. Andrews confirmed that Sale has inflammation in his left elbow and treated it with a platelet-rich plasma injection. Dr. Andrews also recommended a period of shutdown from throwing. Sale will be re-evaluated in six weeks by Dr. Andrews."

Sale, 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA, is not expected to pitch again this season. The 30-year-old lefty was with the White Sox from 2010-16 before being traded to the Red Sox for a package of prospects headed by Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech.

Week to remember:

After batting .538 with 3 doubles, 4 home runs and 9 RBI, Class AAA Charlotte catcher/first baseman Zack Collins was named International League batter of the week.

Collins debuted with the White Sox on June 19 and was optioned back to Charlotte after going 2-for-26 with 14 strikeouts.