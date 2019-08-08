White Sox, Yankees to play at Iowa's Field of Dreams next season

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are going to play a game Aug. 13, 2020, in Dyersville, Iowa, on the site where the classic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. Courtesy of MLB

They are going to build it, and the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are coming to Iowa next season.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced the Sox and Yankees are going to play one game -- on Aug. 13, 2020 -- in Dyersville, Iowa. That's where the classic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed.

According to MLB.com, the White Sox and Yankees will play in a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark constructed in the corn on the Dyersville farm site made famous by the movie.

The game will be nationally broadcast on FOX.

Played on a Thursday, the game will be considered a White Sox home date, followed by a Friday off-day. The Sox and Yankees will wrap up the series Saturday and Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.