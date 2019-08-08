How tough will it be to get a ticket for White Sox-Yankees game in Iowa?

When the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees play in Iowa next season, it's a good thing FOX is going to broadcast the game nationally.

Major League Baseball is going to build a temporary stadium for the game where the classic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed, and there will be roughly 8,000 seats.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Needless to say, tickets for the Aug. 13 game in Dyersville are going to be extremely difficult to get.

"The phones here are already ringing off the hook, which I would guess is an indication it's a great idea, right?" Scott Reifert, the Sox's senior vice president of communications, said Thursday.

The game is just over a year away, and Reifert said ticket information is still a ways down the road.

"MLB's going to be working with us on those answers, but my guess is it's going to be months," Reifert said. "We'll communicate it, but the one thing they reinforced with us is it's going to be very limited distribution. They're going to work with us on the manifest, and we will let people know as soon as we can.

"I can't even begin to guess on the demand, but MLB is treating this as one of their jewel events and preparing like an All-Star Game or the postseason.

"Obviously, there are a lot of people involved, from the state of Iowa, the county, the town of Dyersville. They're fired up about it. And there are a lot of players involved, and the movie itself, which is NBCUniversal."