Chicago White Sox slide continues in lopsided loss

Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz points to the sky at home plate after hitting his third home run of the game during the fifth inning of a baseball game as Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann, left, looks on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Chicago.

The second half slide started on the road, and it's spilled on to the Chicago White Sox's home turf.

Feeling pretty good about themselves after defeating the Cubs on July 7 and pulling into the all-star break with a 42-44 record, the Sox have taken a big step backward.

They went 2-8 on a road trip to Oakland, Kansas City and Tampa Bay coming out of the break. Returning to Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, they lost two of three to Miami, the worst team in the National League.

The Sox continued their homestand against the Twins on Thursday night and never showed up in a 10-3 loss.

Lucas Giolito (11-5) was hit hard by first-place Minnesota, allowing 7 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks over 5 innings. The White Sox's all-star pitcher also gave up 4 home runs, 3 to 39-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz.

"I got shelled," Giolito said. "Gave up homers, didn't give the team a chance. That's it. I wasn't commanding my fastball at all. Slider was inconsistent."

As the White Sox move closer to the fourth-place Kansas City Royals than the second-place Cleveland Indians in the AL Central, manager Rick Renteria is not going to be calling any team meetings.

"We're not changing," Renteria said. "The wins and losses, they take care of themselves. You go out there and play every single day, continue to compete, try to do the best you can to come out on top. I still think we remain focused."

The Sox's offense has scored 2 runs or fewer nine times in 16 games during the second half of the season. They lost to Miami 5-1 on Tuesday and 2-0 Wednesday.

"Hitting's contagious," Renteria said. "The last two guys (Marlins starters Caleb Smith and Zac Gallen) were pretty good. You look at in terms of executing, they both executed well. Both had nice life to their fastball, both mixed their secondary pitches very well."

Injury updates:

Tim Anderson played his second rehab game with Class AAA Charlotte on Thursday night.

After going 3-for-4 with 1 RBI Wednesday at designated hitter, Anderson was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI while playing shortstop in his second game.

Out since June 26 with a high right ankle sprain, Anderson figures to be back in the White Sox's lineup Tuesday night against the New York Mets if there are no setbacks.

"His secondary (leads), he was feeling a little tentative," Rick Renteria said of the reports on Anderson's first game at Triple-A. "We'll see how he feels today and we'll continue to get those reports and hopefully he's doing well. Get those at-bats under his belt and get him out on the field and doing what he does."

Out since July 17 with a right ulnar nerve contusion, left fielder Eloy Jimenez is making good progress and likely won't need a rehab assignment.