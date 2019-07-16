Chicago Blackhawks trade Anisimov to Senators
The Blackhawks traded center Artem Anisimov to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for 31-year-old forward Zack Smith.
Smith, who scored a career-high 25 goals for the Senators in 2015-16 and added another 16 the next season, managed 9 goals in 70 games last season.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Saskatchewan native has played his entire career with the Senators. He is signed for two more seasons with a cap hit of $3.25 million.
Anisimov was acquired for Brandon Saad prior to the 2015-16 season. He scored 77 goals in 291 games with the Hawks and has two years left on a contract that carries a $4.55 million cap hit.
Smith and Hawks GM Stan Bowman are expected to speak with the media before 4 p.m.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.