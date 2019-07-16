Chicago Blackhawks trade Anisimov to Senators

The Chicago Blackhawks traded center Artem Anisimov, shown here after scoring a goal last season, to the Ottawa Senators for 31-year-old forward Zack Smith. Associated Press/Dec. 21, 2018

The Blackhawks traded center Artem Anisimov to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for 31-year-old forward Zack Smith.

Smith, who scored a career-high 25 goals for the Senators in 2015-16 and added another 16 the next season, managed 9 goals in 70 games last season.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Saskatchewan native has played his entire career with the Senators. He is signed for two more seasons with a cap hit of $3.25 million.

Anisimov was acquired for Brandon Saad prior to the 2015-16 season. He scored 77 goals in 291 games with the Hawks and has two years left on a contract that carries a $4.55 million cap hit.

Smith and Hawks GM Stan Bowman are expected to speak with the media before 4 p.m.