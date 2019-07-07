Jimenez comes up big again as White Sox top Cubs

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

On June 18, Eloy Jimenez hit a broken-bat home run in the ninth inning that snapped a 1-1 tie at Wrigley Field and lifted the White Sox to a 3-1 win over the Cubs.

"It was a dream come true," said Jimenez, who was traded to the Sox from the Cubs on July 13, 2017. "When I signed, I said I want to hit one in Wrigley. But now I'm with the White Sox. It feels really good."

Jimenez came up huge in his first series pitting the South Side vs. the North Side, and the rookie left fielder delivered quite an encore Sunday at Guaranteed Field.

Coming up to the plate in a scoreless game in the fourth inning, Jimenez just missed hitting a home run down the left-field line after Jon Jay led off with a single against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks.

On a 3-2 pitch, Jimenez drilled a 438-foot home run to center field, lifting the Sox to a 3-1 win.

The White Sox and Cubs split the season interleague series 2-2.

After Jimenez hit his 16th homer of the season, Jose Abreu gave the Sox a 3-0 lead with a solo shot off reliever Brad Brach in the fifth inning.

Winning his first home start of the year, Ivan Nova pitched 5⅔ scoreless nnings.

In the seventh inning, Cubs second baseman Robel Garcia homered off White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer.

The Sox pull into the all-star break with a 42-44 record. That is quite an improvement over last season, when they were 33-62.

"Sometimes you've got to take a step back, catch your breath a little bit," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "I'm sure a lot of guys will do that. And once we get back together in Oakland (Friday), we've got to recommit, go over what's gone on in the first half and understand that at that point, it's kind of the beginning of the grind. You really have to continue to push."

The Cubs go into the all-star break having lost six of nine.

"I think our best baseball for 2019 is absolutely ahead of us," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "I'm looking forward to that. We're going to have to earn it. Nothing is given in this life. We've talked about the division's gotten so much better. So you have to earn it, which I think is the right way to do anything."