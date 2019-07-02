Boomers put away Windy City

The Schaumburg Boomers returned to the .500 mark by stopping a six-game skid with a 6-2 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday night.

Windy City struck first, scoring with two outs in the top of the third. The Boomers responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to lead for the first time since June 23. Alex Polston singled and Jack Parenty drew a walk with one away. Polston scored to tie the game on a single from Jimmy Galusky while Matt Rose handed Schaumburg the lead with a single to plate Parenty. Schaumburg tacked on single runs fourth and sixth when Clint Hardy scored from second on a wild pitch and Polston logged an RBI single. The Boomers put the game away with runs in the seventh and eighth.

Gunnar Kines matched a season high by striking out nine in seven innings, allowing two runs to even his record at 3-3. Jake Cousins and All-Star Connor Eller worked scoreless innings to finish the decision. The Boomers tallied another double-digit hit showing by finishing with 11. Galusky, Rose, Quincy Nieporte and Polston all totaled two hits. Schaumburg stole a season high three bases.

The Boomers (23-23) remain tied for first in the East Division. The series continues on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. with another round of postgame fireworks to kick-off your Independence Day celebration presented by Wintrust Community Banks. RHP Matt Miller (2-1, 3.86) takes the ball for Schaumburg against RHP Cole Bellair (2-1, 4.91).