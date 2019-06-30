Top pitching prospect Dylan Cease joining White Sox rotation Wednesday

Before the Chicago White Sox opened their homestand against the Twins Friday night, general manager Rick Hahn was asked for another update on top pitching prospect Dylan Cease.

We've said all along Dylan Cease was going to get to Chicago based on what Dylan Cease is doing, not based upon what other players are doing," Hahn said. "Based upon what Dylan Cease has been doing, we're getting awful close to that time."

"Awfully close" turned out to be code for Wednesday.

Before the Sox wrapped up a three-game series against Minnesota Sunday afternoon, manager Rick Renteria announced Cease is coming up from Class AAA Charlotte on Wednesday. The 23-year-old righty will start Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

In 15 starts with Charlotte this season, Cease is 5-2 with a 4.48 ERA. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder had a rough June, giving up 16 earned runs on 25 hits and 12 walks over 17⅓ innings.

"His last few outings over there, he's been working and trying to get himself back on track," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "I think he's done a really nice job of just gathering more knowledge down there and getting his innings in. This will be a situation now where he comes in here and has to perform.

"I think probably everybody is looking for him to be challenged now. Everybody feels this is the right time."

Teams get one extra player for a doubleheader, and starters often come up from the minor leagues and go right back down after pitching Game 1 or 2.

Cease is joining the Sox on a permanent basis.

"You can safely say that we anticipate him being around," Renteria said.