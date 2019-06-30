White Sox

Giolito. McCann, Abreu will represent Chicago White Sox in All-Star Game

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Chicago.

  • Chicago White Sox's James McCann (33) celebrates in the dugout after he hit a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Chicago.

  • Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits a two-run homer in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Boston.

Before the latest batch of heavy rain fell Sunday, Lucas Giolito looked like a starting pitcher who deserved to go to the All-Star Game.

While the tarp was being removed at Guaranteed Rate Field and the White Sox and Twins prepared to resume play following a delay of two hours, 54 minutes, Giolito received word he is an American League all-star.

The Sox will be sending three players to the July 9 All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Like Giolito, catcher James McCann will be making his first appearance. First baseman/designated hitter Jose Abreu is heading to his third All-Star Game.

"We're very, very proud of all three of those young men," manager Rick Renteria said after the White Sox hung on for a 4-3 win over Minnesota.

Giolito pitched 5 scoreless innings against the Twins before the rain delay, lowering his ERA to 2.72. The 24-ywear-old righty also became the first pitcher in the majors to reach 11 wins.

"Good day," said Giolito, who had the highest ERA (6.13) in baseball last season. "It's been a dream of mine to be an MLB all-star ever since I was a little kid. Now it's happening. It's probably going to take a couple days to sink in for real, but it's an amazing feeling.

"After the year I had last year, it's been battling back, figuring some things out and pitching like I know I can pitch."

McCann was nontendered by the Detroit Tigers at the end of last season after hitting .220/.267/.314 with 8 home runs and 39 RBI. This season, the 29-year-old catcher is slashing .320/.378/.519 with 9 homers and 27 RBI.

"It's a dream come true," McCann said. "You dream as a little boy to play in the big leagues. It's a dream on another level to be in an All-Star Game. To be able to have that kind of reality, it's a special feeling."

Fans voted Abreu as the AL starting first baseman for last year's All-Star Game. He's just happy to be returning this season.

"I want to thank God for this opportunity," Abreu said through a translator. "I have to thank the White Sox organization, my teammates, my coaches, all the people around the team that have a chance to be with us every day and to be part of this family. They are my family. It's my family. They are my support. They are my everything and I owe this to them."

White Sox win series:

When they played the Twins for the first time this season in late May, the Sox lost three straight at Target Field while being outscored 26-5.

The White Sox responded well in the first rematch series, and they took two of three against the first-place Twins after hanging on for a 4-3 win Sunday.

"It was a big series," catcher James McCann said. "You get to play the team that's leading the division. You preach throughout the course of a season that each game is important in itself, but there is a little bit more in division games because it directly affects the standings right there."

