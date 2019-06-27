Report: White Sox cut ties with Yonder Alonso

Yonder Alonso, here greeting fans at SoxFest, might've played his last game with the White Sox. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

The Yonder Alonso addition did not go well for the White Sox on either front.

Acquired in a Dec. 15 trade from the Indians for minor league outfielder Alex Call, Alonso is being designated for assignment, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Initially expected to help the Sox land Manny Machado, who is married to Alonso's sister, that hope fizzled out in February when the star free agent signed with the Padres.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Alonso was much more than a lure for Machado.

"We were in pursuit of Yonder a year ago, when he signed with Cleveland, for the same reason: left-handed bat," Hahn said. "He can balance us out, he gives us a chance to get (Jose) Abreu off his feet when needed and he is a nice veteran presence in the clubhouse."

The White Sox did enter the season in need of some pop from the left side, but Alonso turned out to be a major disappointment much like Adam LaRoche and Adam Dunn before him.

In 67 games for the Sox, the 32-year-old first baseman/designated hitter batted .178/.275/.301 with 7 home runs and 27 RBI. Among qualified major league hitters, only the Rangers' Rougned Odor (.177) has a lower batting average.

In 145 games with the Indians last year, Alonso slashed .250/.317/.421 with 23 homers and 83 RBI.

The White Sox called up Zack Collins from Class AAA Charlotte last week, and he is Alonso's likely replacement.

While the left-handed hitting Collins is primarily a catcher, he also plays first base and can DH.