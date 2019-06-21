Blackhawks select center Kirby Dach with third pick

The Chicago Blackhawks selected Kirby Dach with the third overall pick of the NHL draft on Friday.

NBCSN compares Dach to Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf, calling him a pass-first center who is "rangy" and has nice size and hands.

Dach scored 25 goals and had 48 assists in 62 games for the Saskatoon Blades in the WHL last season.

As expected, Jack Hughes went No. 1 to New Jersey, and Kappo Kakko went No. 2 to the New York Rangers. Both are expected to contribute to their respective teams next season.

The draft kicked off with a tribute to Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who were taken by the Vancouver Canucks second and third overall 20 years ago.