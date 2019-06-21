Blackhawks pass on suburban native Turcotte; Kings draft him at No. 5

FLASHBACK TO 2004: We snapped this photo of Alex Turcotte when he was just 2 years old! The future L.A. Kings draft pick retrieves his glove after a playful scuffle with his older brother during a Wellness Day open skate at The Edge in Bensenville. Daily Herald file photo

Los Angeles Kings pick Alex Turcotte, center, poses during the first round of the NHL hockey draft at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, June, 21, 2019. Associated Press

After the Blackhawks passed on the local kid with the third overall selection of the NHL Draft, the Los Angeles Kings ended up grabbing Island Lake's Alex Turcotte two picks later in Vancouver on Friday.

Turcotte, who idolized Jonathan Toews growing up, was considered by many to be the top center in the draft.

"Turcotte is a complete 3-zone player -- always doing the right thing," said Dave Gregory of NHLCSB during the NBCSN telecast. "Has excellent hockey sense and a dominant compete level. Gets to top speed quickly and is both a scorer and playmaker. Has great vision. Will play in traffic and forces his will on you."

Turcotte scored 27 goals and had 35 assists in 37 games playing for the U.S. National Team Development Program last season. He did miss time with a hip injury and mononucleosis.

"I can't even believe it. I'm at a loss for words," Turcotte told NBCSN. "I'm happy they believe in me and I can't wait to get started with the L.A. Kings."

In addition to idolizing Toews, Turcotte said he also models his game after the Blackhawks' captain.

Turcotte's father, Alfie, was taken 17th overall by Montreal in 1983. He played just 112 games in the NHL for the Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals, but his pro career lasted until the 1998-99 season.

"I look up to him," Turcotte told NHL Network. "I mean he's taught me a lot. I've done lessons with him since I was a little kid; and my grandpa too. … Everyone in my family was a big influence on me, even my mom, my cousins, my aunts, my uncles. They treated me with a lot of love and support, and that's all you can really ask for."